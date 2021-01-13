Cobleskill's community-police review is complete and will be presented to the village board this month and the public next month, according to Mayor Becky Stanton-Terk.
"We agreed on a draft plan, so as far as we're concerned we are done," she told The Daily Star on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Stanton-Terk said she thought the process was a positive one for the village and its employees and residents. The review gave the police department officials a chance to meet community members, and vice versa, and for the two groups to forge new relationships, she said.
In addition, the process gave the group access to more people and more information about how to address community needs, she said.
Stanton-Terk said bringing different perspectives to the issue of community policing paid dividends in particular when looking at mental health issues. She said it not only applied to community needs, but the group took an effective look at how to serve the 12 full-time officers on its village police force.
She said the look at how to address the mental health needs of police officers will be a big plus to the village's employees, and if the officers are healthy and well cared for, it will help the community as well.
"Probably the most important thing coming out of it, in my opinion, involves the ability to reach out and collaborate county wide to our village's betterment," she said.
Stanton-Terk said if officials county wide have found new ways to share resources and collaborate to solve their problems, then the review will end up being a positive thing for Cobleskill and Schoharie County.
The material will be presented to the village board at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Cobleskill Fire House at 610 East Main St. in Cobleskill. A date and time for a public hearing will be set at the meeting and a vote on approving the plan and sending it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo will take place after the public hearing, most likely at the village's February or March Board of Trustees meeting.
Cuomo ordered the reviews, via Executive Order 203 on re-examining and reforming community policing for all municipal police organizations after the May death of George Floyd, a Black man, during his arrest by a Minneapolis police officer.
The review is due to be turned in to the state by April 1, in accordance with the order.
The members of the Cobleskill review committee, in addition to Stanton-Terk were: Police Chief Jeff Brown; Police Lt. Justin Manchester; Cobleskill Police Benevolent Association President Cody Whittaker; Angie Smith, Domestic Violence Program director; County District Attorney Susan Mallery; Public Defender Suzanne Graulich; Deputy Mayor Howard Burt; Trustee Lance Rotolo; Pastor Andrew Fetter from Fusion Community Church; Pastor Anna Cole from Cobleskill United Methodist Church; SUNY Cobleskill staff members Anna Bouchard, residence hall director; Jake Scott, men’s basketball coach; and D’Andre Miller, resident life; Theresa Heary and Bobbi Wilding from Schoharie County Rural Awakenings; Business owners Jeff Tufano of The Main Room and Randy Pacatte of Pro-Active Physical Therapy; Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School graduates Emily MacDavitt and Hannah Rose Foote.
In addition to next week's meeting, Stanton-Terk said the community will gather at the fire house for a forum about what to do with Golding Park, also known as Teen Town or the Cobleskill Community Park. The forum will begin at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
