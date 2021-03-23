A Schoharie County couple was arrested last week following a domestic incident that occurred in the presence of two children, according to New York State Police.
Melissa Teich, 26, and Jesse McHargue, 32, both of Cobleskill, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. McHargue was also charged with criminal obstruction of breathing after an investigation found he allegedly used his hands to restrict Teich’s breathing during the dispute.
Troopers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the couple’s Rhinebeck Road residence Sunday, March 14, where they found that a physical altercation between Teich and McHargue reportedly took place in front of two young children.
McHargue was arraigned at Seward Town Court and released on his own recognizance with a scheduled return date of May 6. Teich was issued an appearance ticket to Seward Town Court on April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.