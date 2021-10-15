A couple from Cobleskill were arrested earlier this week and charged in relation to the abuse of their child
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations from Princetown arrested Justin R. Van Alstyne, 24, on charges of second degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, and Desyree R. Van Alstyne, 19, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child,
The arrests, announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, followed an 18-month investigation, according to troopers.
On April 14, 2020, New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to Albany Medical Center Emergency Department for a reported 7-month-old male child with multiple arm and leg fractures. Following an investigation, the Van Alstynes were "found to have failed to take preventative measures to ensure the safety of their 7 month old son," state police said in a media release.
The father was arraigned at Town of Richmondville court was released on his own recognizance with a return date at court on Nov. 10. The mother was released with an appearance ticket for the town of Richmondville court on Oct. 27.
