New York State Police are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident over the weekend in Schoharie County.
Joseph M. Yerdon, 49, of Cobleskill, was declared dead at the scene in the town of Seward at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, July 16, according to a media release.
A preliminary investigation determined that he was riding east on Loonenburgh Turnpike when he lost control and overturned his ATV.
The crash remains under investigation.
