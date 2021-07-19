New York State Police are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident over the weekend in Schoharie County.

Joseph M. Yerdon, 49, of Cobleskill, was declared dead at the scene in the town of Seward at around 8:10 p.m. Friday, July 16, according to a media release.

A preliminary investigation determined that he was riding east on Loonenburgh Turnpike when he lost control and overturned his ATV.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you