A Cobleskill man was arrested last week, accused of firing a shotgun at cars on state Route 7.
Daniel S. Cooper, 38, was arrested Friday, Aug. 14, after he was reportedly shooting at cars in the town of Cobleskill in the early afternoon, according to a media release from Troop G.
According to the release, troopers were advised by a male victim that another male came to the location, fired a shotgun several times and fled the scene in a vehicle last seen on Shady Tree Lane. No injuries occurred during the incident, but several parked vehicles on the property were struck and damaged by gunshots.
Troopers searched the area and found the suspect in the town of Carlisle, where he surrendered peacefully, according to the release.
Cooper was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and second degree criminal mischief, a class D Felony. He was also charged with several misdemeanor charges including second degree reckless endangerment, second degree menacing and second degree criminal contempt.
Cooper was arraigned Friday in Richmondville Town Court and was sent to jail on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 secured bond or $30,000 unsecured surety bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.