A tip to a state task force resulted in the arrest of a Cobleskill man on child pornography charges, state police announced in a media release.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, State Police at Cobleskill, with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested 33-year-old Robert W. Messler on felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by child as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourht-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Messler is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet, the release said. His arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the execution of a search warrant at his home. While carrying out the search warrant, investigators also located a handgun that Messler was did not have a permit to own.
Messler was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is to be monitored by Schoharie County Probation and is due back in court at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 8.
