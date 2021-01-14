Cobleskill mulls solutions for crime, decay at park

About 20 people discussed ideas to improve Cobleskill's deteriorating Golding Park at a special village meeting Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Cobleskill Fire Department at 610 East Main St.
Cobleskill Mayor Becky Stanton-Terk said she will always have fond memories of the former Teen Town location at North Grand and High streets, but she said in modern times the park has been a sore point with her because of graffiti and other vandalism, drug use and dealing, kids drinking and smoking and other use and access issues.
Community members told Stanton-Terk that the park still has appropriate uses, including the outdoor sports courts and indoor recreation center, which doubles as a senior and youth center and as an all-ages park.
However, the park's out-of-the-way location makes it hard for police or community members to watch over it, they said, especially in the back end of the park where there is limited car access but plenty of walking access and several points of exit.
Cobleskill Police Officer Cody Whittaker said he thinks that if the village could relocate the skate park, a lot of the problems would be solved. He said there was a lot of damage in the back of the park during the summer, which he thinks started the community concerns.
"It's kind of hard," Whittaker said. "There's no good answer to it."
Stanton-Terk said the city could sell the 11-acre property, but some community members said they did not think a sale would solve the problems because the location is still conducive to people sneaking into and out of the park late at night.
Community members suggested more patrols of the area, as well as trying to encourage more community partnerships with groups that could benefit from the park or need to do community service projects, such as SUNY Cobleskill students. They said part of the problem is the same handful of people have been taking care of Golding for years and several are now retiring and/or relocating. The park needs new caretakers to get involved in its care, they said.
Likewise, a skating association that used to keep the skate park clean and community policed has largely moved on and is not as active in park maintenance as it used to be, they said.
Another popular suggestion involved the village drafting a master plan for its parks department, surveying residents about their recreational needs and desires.
Stanton-Terk said she though relocating a lot of activities and courts to Nick Iorio Park was a good option, but neighbors there have objected to taking the skate park. She said there still could be a compromise, where sports courts are relocated to Iorio, but a different location is found for the skate park.
Stanton-Terk said she though the meeting was productive and gave her some ideas for first steps.
"I think they are good perspectives and they certainly helped me," she said.
