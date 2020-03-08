Cobleskill professor wins Fulbright Award

A SUNY Cobleskill professor emeritus recently received his second Fulbright Senior Scholar Award for scientific work abroad.
Michael Murphy, who developed the biotechnology curriculum at SUNY Cobleskill, will teach and consult in biomedical ethics at Slovak Medical University in Bratislava this fall, according to a media release from the college. Murphy received his first Fulbright award in 1997 to study at the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague, Czech Republic.
Some emerging biomedical technologies and new methods are considered “dual-use,” meaning they can be used for good but could also be potentially available for harmful purposes, Murphy said in a Friday, March 6, email to The Daily Star.
He noted the controversial isolation and complete genome sequencing of the 1918 flu virus. To better understand the lost virus, which killed millions of people worldwide, and prepare for future pandemics, researchers and “virus hunters” searched for the virus decades later and recreated it in a regulated laboratory setting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the CDC’s website.
“The data could be used to help prepare antivirals and vaccines, but the data and methodologies could also be used to create bioweapons,” Murphy said. “With respect to the amazing advances in technology to prolong a person’s/patient’s life, myriad questions arise about the patient’s wishes (autonomy), prolonged suffering at the end of life, who is best to choose intervention or not if the patient lacks capacity, cost, etc. Difficult conundrums, indeed!”
As a professor, Murphy said he taught a number of science courses, including biotechnology, histology, microbiology and ethics in science. He’s taught at the Zhejiang University of Technology and the Jinling Institute of Technology, both in China, and was recognized as a High-End Foreign Expert in Ethics and Science at the former. Murphy’s main laboratory research was in embryonic kidney development and function, particularly focusing on poly-cystic kidney disease and water and salt balance, he said.
Biotechnology programs give students and professionals the latest tools in areas ranging from medical breakthroughs to biofuels and more, Murphy said. Though he said he originally wanted to be a French teacher or translator, he immediately switched fields after being enraptured by his life science coursework.
Murphy said he chose Slovak Medical University because of the biomedical ethics reputation of university doctor and professor Jozef Glasa, who he said speaks with great compassion and knowledge on the need for ethics in the sciences and medicine.
“Rapidly evolving methodologies in science and bio-medicine often outpace considerations necessary for rational, compassionate and ethical approaches to experimental, clinical, and governmental (regulatory) activities,” Murphy said in the release “I look forward to working with my international colleagues and hosts in the Slovak Republic to develop a productive and interesting curriculum/project that will not only increase our students’ understanding of the role of ethics in biomedical science, but also help foster a continued dialogue for improving mutual understanding among our diverse peoples.”
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.