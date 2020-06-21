Cobleskill rally encourages action against racism

COBLESKILL — Several dozen people filled Veterans Memorial Centre Park on Saturday for the third consecutive weekend in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Richmondville resident Caitlin Roben stood at the junction of state routes 7 and 145 holding a hand-drawn sign reading “Small town America standing against racism and brutality.”
“I feel like it’s too easy for people to say we don’t have a racism problem out here because we’re 99% white, but that’s exactly the problem,” she said.
The first rally, scheduled for June 6, was called off after a post circulating in local Facebook groups threatened violence against demonstrators.
“Never can tell what’s in store but everyone stay vigilant,” Cobleskill business owner John Stiles wrote in a June 3 post that has since been deleted, adding that “as long as they do not enter the roadway or riot the message will be heard.”
The post quickly accumulated comments encouraging residents to “lock n load” and advising that the steeple of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, just three blocks away from Veterans Memorial Park, offered the “best sniper nest view.”
Though the June 6 rally was officially canceled, several still assembled at the park while nearly a hundred others attended a vigil at the nearby Doc Reilly Park, according to the Rev. Anna Blinn Cole, pastor at Cobleskill United Methodist Church.
Blinn Cole, who read the names of black victims of six years’ worth of police brutality, said she believes racism to be an issue of the church. “Peaceful protest is one way we have to witness our beliefs,” she said. “I believe Jesus teaches us that we are to love our neighbor, but it’s hard to do that when we don’t treat them as equal. When Jesus said ‘love everyone,’ he meant everyone.”
“This is cowardice, this isn’t courage,” West Fulton resident Bethany Yarrow said of the threats. “Our courage and our mandate has to be to stand and to do what we can. The call now is not just to not consider yourself a racist or not to do anything racist, it’s to be actively anti-racist.”
Yarrow discussed the erasure of Black and Indigenous history from education curriculums, highlighting that many of Schoharie County’s storied farms were once worked by a robust Black community.
“This was not an anti-slavery place,” she said. “When slavery ended, a lot of the black folks here were very afraid and they all left. They’ve been driven out.”
Describing the European colonization of the area as the “original wound” on Mohawk territory, Yarrow argued that its history is misrepresented in the classroom and by the community, pointing out that the Schoharie Central School mascot is an Indian.
“It’s not even a Mohawk Indian, it’s a Plains Indian from South Dakota,” she said. “It has nothing to do with the identity of this town. It has nothing to do with the identity of who we are, so let’s face who we are: as a people, as colonizers, as the people who have benefited from genocide after genocide after genocide.”
Occupying the easternmost territory of the five original tribes of the Iroquois Confederacy, the Mohawk people were known as “Keepers of the Eastern Door.”
“It’s known as the place of hope, the place of all religion; it’s the place of all faith, it’s the place of that new day. They say that at the Eastern Gate, if we change, that’s where everything can be transformed,” Yarrow said. “So we stand here right now in this little town, but we are at the Eastern Gate where everything can be transformed.”
Playing a drum made in Salvador da Bahia, a former Brazilian slave port, Yarrow sang a prayer “honoring the ancestors,” and together with Cobleskill singer-songwriter Reggie Harris, performed the African American spiritual “Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around.”
Harris shared his experience as a black man moving from Philadelphia to Cobleskill 31 years prior.
“I wanted to know that I wasn’t moving to some place where I would be faced with some of the same things (as in Philadelphia), but in a more isolated way,” Harris said. “I wanted to know that people weren’t going to burn our house down. I wanted to know that I could be safe here.”
“For 31 years I would say that, for the most part, I have been safe, physically. But it has never been a safety that registered in my body,” he continued. “I always feel at risk here, and I constantly get messages from this community and from surrounding communities — as I get from all across the country when I travel — that George Floyd moment, that Ahmaud Arbery moment, that Eric Garner moment that might happen.”
Harris joined Yarrow and her father, 82-year-old Peter Yarrow, formerly of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, in performing “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
Peter recalled performing the song onstage at the 1963 March on Washington just before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He shared memories of marching alongside civil rights activists across the country, but urged that the seriousness of the current social unrest exceeded that of the Civil Rights era.
“This our time,” he said. “We are not living in the 1960s. The perniciousness of this threat to our humanity is more grave to us and to the future and to the possibility of surviving this world than anything we’ve ever seen.”
Ticking off acts of injustice by the United States in the half-century since the Civil Rights era — the Vietnam War, the opening and continued operation of the Guantanamo Bay detention camp, wars in the Middle East, widespread industrial pollution, the militarization of police — Peter said, “we have failed ourselves in this country.”
“We have failed to take the momentum that existed then and persist and continue on the road, and in doing so, we have become vulnerable to a reality that people are mesmerized as they were in the advent of any totalitarian regime coming to power, where people turned so that their hearts became incapable of sensitivity, empathy and compassion,” he said. “When that has happened, we are ripe to lose our freedoms, our functional democracy. When that happens, we become afraid to stand up for what is right.”
“What I didn’t want to do is just recite old platitudes,” Peter continued, echoing his daughter’s sentiments that simply not being racist is not enough. “I wanted to tell you that as a person who is not anti-racist enough, I am searching my soul because if I don’t, I’m not part of the solution.”
“A great human being is one who is able to admit failure and fault. A great country is able to admit failure and fault, and there in the United States, we have failed,” he concluded. “We have failed to live with one simple premise: that if somebody is being injured, it is injury to us all. If we see that injury, we have to allow ourselves to feel it and we have to do something about it and try to forgive ourselves for having failed in the past.”
Cobleskill’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations are expected to continue at Veterans Memorial Centre Park each night at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.