Colchester bridge renamed to honor military veterans

After a year of waiting, the Route 30/206 bridge in the town of Colchester has been officially named the Colchester Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The sign unveiling took place Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the James S. Moore American Legion Post 167 on River Road in Downsville.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said the town board passed a resolution about two years ago to have the bridge named in honor of veterans after members of the legion suggested it.
"Bob Stanczyk and a contingent of veterans asked what they needed to do to get the bridge dedicated to veterans and get the recognition they so deserve," Merrill said.
Once the resolution was passed by the town board, legislation had to be brought up and passed at the state Legislature to name the state-maintained bridge. Then-Assemblyman Clifford Crouch and then-Sen. Jen Metzger introduced legislation in their respective houses to name the bridge, which was passed and signed into law by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year.
"We were supposed to do this a year ago, but with the pandemic we couldn't," Merrill said.
Assemblyman Joe Angelino and Senator Mike Martucci were on hand to unveil the sign with Crouch, Merrill and Carly Norton, who was representing Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Crouch said he was proud to draft this legislation and other past legislation that honors veterans.
"Veterans should be thanked every day," Crouch said.
Martucci concurred and also thanked veterans for continuing to build the community after their service.
Angelino, a retired Marine Corps veteran, noted that he saw a lot of different military organizational patches proudly displayed by veterans in attendance and thanked them for their service.
"This bridge will be seen by thousands of people coming from New York City to their weekend homes and thousands going the other way," Angelino said. He hoped people crossing the bridge would give pause and think about the veterans in their lives and thank them for their service. "There are over 300 million people living in the U.S., and 3 million people protecting them."
Post 167 Chaplain Stanczyk thanked everyone for coming, offered a prayer and spoke on behalf of the legion during the ceremony.
"It is time to honor veterans," Stanczyk said. "Whether they served in wartime or at peace, brave men and women served our country, and we thank God for all of them."
Angelino, who acted as the master of ceremony, said he invited Gov. Hochul to attend the ceremony and was told it was a tempting offer, but she had a prior engagement and sent a representative.
Norton, who was late to the press conference after getting wrong directions from her GPS, said: "This is a beautiful area to get lost in, as long as you have a full tank of gas," before reading a letter from the governor.
"Today, we dedicate a portion of state Route 30 as the Colchester Veterans Memorial Bridge to share our deepest gratitude to the men and women who served our country," Norton said.
The speakers also thanked the Department of Transportation workers for putting up the signs and taking one back down and erecting it at the legion post for the unveiling. According to a media release from Angelino's office, "the event was held off-site, as the bridge itself would be too busy with traffic."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.