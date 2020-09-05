Hartwick College in Oneonta announced its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus this morning.
An outbreak on the SUNY Oneonta campus has caused the switch to all online learning for both campuses. Hartwick has decided to have at least the first two weeks remote, and the SUNY chancellor ordered SUNY Oneonta to make the switch after hundreds of students were confirmed positive.
As of Friday, SUNY Oneonta reported 540 total cases among students, with 138 isolating and 46 in quarantine on campus.
SUNY Cobleskill announced at the beginning of its semester that two students had tested positive and were immediately placed in quarantine. No further cases have been reported.
SUNY Delhi, which began classes Monday, have announced two positive cases, according to its COVID-19 dashboard at delhi.edu.
