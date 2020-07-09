SUNY Delhi released its plans Thursday for reopening for the fall semester.
Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 31, with students returning in phases according to their academic major and course requirements, according to a statement. Priority will be given to students completing applied learning requirements such as lab work, clinical assignments, and practicums early in the semester.
In an effort to reduce classroom density and maintain social distancing, classes will be offered in a mix of in-person, online and hybrid instruction, but faculty will not be required to teach both online and in-person simultaneously, according to Dawn Sohns, SUNY Delhi’s vice president for marketing and communications.
The Labor Day and Columbus Day weekend breaks will be eliminated, according to the plan, and students will leave campus Friday, Nov. 20 and complete the remainder of their coursework, including final exams, remotely.
“Eliminating the breaks allows for 12 full weeks of instruction, which is needed in order to complete the necessary hands-on labs, practicums, and clinical experiences in person to fulfill course requirements,” Sohns said.
Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear face masks and will be sent daily reminders to complete a screening tool via an app that is currently in development, Sohns said. The reopening plan also incorporates increased cleaning and sanitation protocols, procedures to encourage social distancing and measures to reduce density in shared spaces.
One of the college’s residence halls will be designated for quarantine and isolation purposes if necessary, Sohns said, noting that the college has “established protocols in place to effectively manage situations as they arise.”
In the event that public health conditions and regulations change, SUNY Delhi is prepared to adjust the plan as necessary, Sohns said. Campus health and counseling service personnel will collaborate with Delaware County Public Health officials for identification, isolation or quarantine and contact-tracing of students exposed to COVID-19.
The reopening plan was developed in accordance with guidelines from the New York State Health Department and approved by SUNY administrators, according to Sohns.
“We have very good, well-established working relationships with our county health department and hospitals, and are in touch with them frequently,” she said. “Our reopening plan was based on advice from working with these officials and based on CDC recommendations.”
Complete details of SUNY Delhi’s reopening plan are available at delhi.edu/covid19/reopening-suny-delhi-fall-2020.php.
SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio announced the college will bring students back to campus this fall "on a modified academic schedule and delivery format."
According to a media release, classes will begin on Aug. 17 and the semester will end on Dec. 4. Students will remain on campus until Thanksgiving break and will complete the semester remotely.
Terenzio said, in an open letter, “We are pleased to announce that our Fall 2020 plan has been approved by SUNY and complies with the higher education guidelines set forth by the Governor’s Office”.
She said all plans, policies, and procedures are subject to change as circumstances associated with COVID-19 evolve, and said a successful restart "is dependent on the full cooperation of all campus community members to follow the social distancing protocols, screening requirements and monitoring processes noted in the plan."
Students and their families will receive updates and instructions via the website, emails and virtual forums throughout the next few weeks, the release said.
More details are available at https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/index.aspx.
