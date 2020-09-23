Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta each reported one new COVID case on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The new cases bring the total number at Hartwick to 17, and 681 at SUNY Oneonta. There remains two active cases on the Hartwick campus, and on the SUNY Oneonta campus, one student is in isolation and one is in quarantine, the colleges reported.
Otsego County reported two new cases on Wednesday. Because of differences in when reports are issued, it is unclear if the two college cases are the new cases. According to the county Health Department, there have been 867 total confirmed cases reported in the county since the pandemic began. The total confirmed cases, which was listed at 869 on Monday, may fluctuate because of duplication, the county said. Of the 867 total cases, 702 are students or close contacts of students at SUNY Oneonta. There are 19 active cases in the county, with with one hospitalization.
No new cases were reported Wednesday in Chenango or Delaware counties. Chenango has had 248 positive cases since the pandemic began. There are four active cases in the county, public health officials reported, with no hospitalizations and 77 people in quarantine. In Delaware, there has been 120 cases, three of which are now active with one hospitalization. There are 10 people in quarantine. Schoharie County has not issued a report since Sept. 16, when 86 total cases were reported.
SUNY Delhi has reported nine COVID cases to date, but no on-campus residents have tested positive, according to the COVID-19 tracker on the college's website. Four students are in quarantine on campus. SUNY Cobleskill has had three COVID cases since the start of the semester.
Since the start of pandemic in March, there have been seven deaths each in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties, and one in Schoharie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.