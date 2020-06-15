Organizers of the Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival announced that this year’s event will be held virtually Sept. 12 and 13 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“For 25 years, Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has brought arts and music to the parks of Downtown Norwich,” the organization said in a Monday statement. “This year, out of a concern for our artists and performers, our volunteers, our beloved fans, and the entire community, we have decided that we cannot be together in person. We continue to believe in the power of art to change the world.”
Chenango County reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 138. Of those, two are hospitalized, six are deceased and 124 are recovered, according to a media release. Sixty-four individuals remain in quarantine. To date, the county has conducted 7,577 tests.
Delaware County reported no new COVID-19 cases Monday. For the sixth consecutive day, the countywide total remains at 79.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are isolating at home, five are deceased and 68 have recovered, according to a media release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 15 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 4,699 tests on 2,951 individuals, 2,818 of which have yielded negative results and 32 of which have results pending.
Otsego County reported three new COVID-19 cases since June 11, bringing the countywide total to 73. Of those, five are deceased, 62 have recovered and none are hospitalized, according to a media release. Twenty-two individuals remain in quarantine and 310 have been released. The county has conducted 4,135 tests to date.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.