Committee debates problem of deer in city limits

The Oneonta Common Council Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee met Monday, Jan. 24 and discussed the abundance of deer in the Center City area.
Catherine Paluch, a member of the city's Environmental Board and a resident of Center City, talked about the number of deer that frequent her Spruce Street property. She said she counted eight deer one day walking down Clinton Street to Spruce Street and Brook Street and said one deer got "tangled up in my son's soccer goal and we had to call someone to get it untangled."
She said deer are constantly eating in her yard and she is concerned about tick-borne illnesses impacting her neighborhood. She said she brought it up to the committee to see if there was a problem city-wide or if it was just in Center City. She said she would like the city issue a survey to see if other residents view the number of deer in the city as a problem or not.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, a Center City resident, said there has been a deer problem in the area for many years. He said he has seen people feeding deer in the area. Paluch said feeding deer is illegal and is harmful to deer.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation's website, "some foods may be detrimental because they do not meet the nutritional requirements of deer in winter."
Paluch shared with the committee a website by the Cornell Cooperative Extension about deer overpopulation in some cities and how the cities managed the problem. Rissberger talked about Syracuse's response to its deer overpopulation. He said the city of Syracuse hired sharpshooters from the USDA to take care of some deer. He said the city baited areas away from homes and the sharpshooters killed the deer.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, said deer are kind of expected to be seen in his ward, but he could see how it was a problem in Center City. He said he would like to see a survey done to see how other people view the deer population in the city.
Paluch said the Environmental Board will have a speaker from the DEC Stamford office speak about deer management at its next meeting on Feb. 8.
