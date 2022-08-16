Community development and drought were topics at the Tuesday Aug. 16 meeting of the city of Oneonta Common Council.
City Administrator Greg Mattice told council members the city water reserve is falling, and if it meets a set threshold, conservation plans will have to be initiated.
“If the water reserve was to fall down to 74 inches, the board of public service will have to get contacted along with the mayor to declare a water emergency and to implement a water conservation plan within the community,” Mattice said.
In other business, the council has plans to apply for up to $500,000 in financial assistance through the Community Development Block Grant Program, a program that provides grants to to develop viable urban communities for low to moderate income persons, according to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The application will propose funding to assist in the replacement of water services in residences primarily occupied by low to moderate income households and this program requires no local match on behalf of the city, according to information provided from the council.
The grant will require a housing conditions assessment and will be a “windshield survey” that will examine exterior housing conditions, Community Development Director Judy Pangman and Mattice said.
“The survey will be a sidewalk survey that will take a look at the exterior of mainly single-family and multi-family homes. Aspects such as roofs, foundations, porches and railings will be examined and grant decisions will be based on the results of the survey,” Pangman said.
“The survey will also allow us to quantify issues and research further grant programs to apply to in targeted areas,” Mattice said.
Another project on the city’s agenda is the Gardner Place Reconstruction Project, which will consist of a reconstruction of Gardner Place from Center Street to Main Street.
The reconstruction will include the addition of new curbs, new roads and replacing existing sanitary sewer systems, Mattice said.
“We mostly want to improve walkability in that area,” Mattice said.
The funding for the Gardner Place project will be granted from state Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program for $322,000. Another $178,000 will be pulled from the sewer fund.
In other business:
- The council appointed Scott Kellogg to the position of senior water treatment plant operator, at a base annual salary of $47,059, effective Aug. 17, subject to the satisfaction of all applicable civil service requirements.
- The council authorized Mayor Mark Drnek to execute an agreement addendum with Bassett Medical Center Occupational Health Services for occupational medical and health services such as employee testing, physicals, pre-employment testing and return to work testing, said city clerk Kerri Harrington.
- The following people were recommended by the mayor to be appointed for selected city boards and commissions with an expiration date of Aug. 16, 2025; David Ainsworth for the environmental board, Katherine Spitzhoff and Andrew Vitolo for the public arts commission, Matt Nissen for the airport commission, Mike Rynkiewicz for the examining board of plumbers, Dan Maskin for the planning commission and Shannon McHugh and Franklin Chambers for the commission on community relations and human rights.
