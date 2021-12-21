The Oneonta Common Council honored Mayor Gary Herzig during his last meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, presented Herzig with a key to the city, and Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, presented him with a pickleball racket on behalf of the other council members after the committee reports.
Rissberger said when he first came on the Common Council, he was placed on the housing taskforce with Herzig. He said after Mayor Dick Miller died, Herzig stepped up as mayor.
“Gary oversaw two very crucial items during his tenure: the downtown revitalization improvement project and the pandemic,” Rissberger said. “You’ve done a tremendous job and it’s been an honor to work with you.”
Herzig said: “I did not do it on my own. I had the support of 21 different council members and an amazing staff of our city. I can’t wait for spring and try this (racket) out on the court.”
Before the meeting ended Herzig, a Democrat, gave some parting remarks about his time as mayor. He thanked the members of the council and said he was confident that the incoming mayor, Council Member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, “will move the city in the right direction.”
He said it was “an incredible honor and privilege to work on behalf of 21 other council members through the years. It was a true pleasure to work with the city’s staff. They are amazing and dedicated hard workers.”
He said when he became mayor most of the department heads were vacant and he was glad he was able to create an entirely new team.
He praised Personnel Director Katie Böttger, Community Development Director Judy Pangman, City Clerk Kerri Harrington, Finance Director Virginia Lee, Transportation Director David Hotaling, City Administrator Greg Mattice, Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly, Fire Chief Brian Knapp and Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg for all they have done for the city while he has been mayor.
“They’re truly a championship team,” Herzig said.
He said that when he took office, many people in the city didn’t have an optimistic view of the city’s future. He noted that the city won several million dollar grants to help support local businesses, housing and landlords. He praised the police reform plan that was embraced by the police chief and the public, and he thanked Council Member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, for his help in crafting the plan.
“All of this was done during an unprecedented health crisis,” Herzig said. “I want to thank this council. Many of you were two months into a new job when the pandemic stuck and you came together to help the city. We created the Survive and Thrive efforts. The staff was also great. No one knew how to deal with what we were faced with.”
He said Health Director Diane Georgeson provided valuable information, while Mattice and Böttger led the staff.
“Today I do hear people are optimistic for our city,” Herzig said. “The city of Oneonta has a glorious past and a promising future.”
Herzig wasn’t the only person to receive a key to the city Tuesday night. Herzig presented Georgeson with a key to the city for all of her hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herzig said he asked Georgeson to be health director about two years ago.
“She asked what the responsibilities were and I told her there would be no heavy lifting,” he noted. “Then two months later when everything plunged into the unknown, she provided leadership.”
Georgeson presented an update on the pandemic during the meeting.
“We’re on our fourth wave of the pandemic,” she said. “We are trending up again.”
The statewide percentage positivity rate is 10% and 9.2% in Otsego County, she said. The county currently has 300 active cases and there are 1,200 people in quarantine, she said. Most of the cases can be attributed to the omicron variant, which spreads more quickly than the delta variant, she said.
She showed a slide from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing how rapidly the omicron variant spread through the country. The omicron variant now accounts for 73% of the COVID-19 cases nationwide, while last week it was below 20%.
Georgeson said the best defense is to be vaccinated and to get a booster vaccine. She said the booster gives a 70-80% efficacy rate against the omicron variant, but it also lessens the chance of being hospitalized for the disease. She announced there will be a state-run testing site opening in early January in Milford and the city is working with SUNY Oneonta to try to get a testing site in the city.
Lipari Shue asked Georgeson if she thought COVID-19 was ever going to go away or if “we’ll be living with it forever.”
Georgeson said the virus will be around for some time as it continues to mutate.
“Hopefully, it will become endemic like the flu, which is easier to manage with vaccines,” she said.
That being said, she urged people to continue to wear masks and wash their hands to help prevent the spread.
