Common Council chooses eight members for city panel on police relations

The Oneonta Common Council on Tuesday approved most of the members of a Community Advisory Board, which will review the Oneonta Police Department’s policies and procedures in light of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Eight members of the panel were unanimously approved at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
At least four of the members of the panel are people of color, meeting one of Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig’s goals for diversity within the group. The lone member to be named later will be a Hartwick College student.
The other members of the group will be:
• Oneonta resident Bryce Wooden, an Oneonta High School graduate and SUNY Oneonta employee who has spoken out at BLM rallies about his family being mistaken for drug dealers by state police.
• Oneonta resident Shannon McHugh, another BLM speaker, who is also chair of the city’s Commission on Community Relations.
• John Adams Jr., representing the Oneonta Area NAACP.
• First Ward council member Luke Murphy.
• City Personnel Director Katie Bottger.
• Dr. Robert Compton, the chair of SUNY Oneonta’s Africana & Latinx Department.
• Biana Charles, the assistant director of resident life and housing at Hartwick College.
• Stacy Zuniga, a SUNY Oneonta student.
Herzig has said the group will be together for a short-term review of the department, ensuring its policies and procedures are fair to all residents and visitors, especially people of color who may have had problems in the area in the past.
Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner could not be at the meeting, but Herzig said Brenner expressed his excitement to work with the committee.
Brenner called the group an “excellent representation of Oneonta,” Herzig said.
Herzig did not say whom he wanted to chair the committee. He said most of the appointees were Oneonta residents, but he was not sure about the college staff members.
In June, the council passed a resolution supporting equality for its residents, including equal treatment by law enforcement for people of color. The steps came in the aftermath of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
During the ensuing protests locally, many of the speakers spoke about much more than Floyd’s death; many local people of color spoke about their own lives, and how they experienced mistreatment from law enforcement and other officials. Herzig said he was moved to action after hearing residents in the city and the region speak about such experiences.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a $14,700 renovation of the city’s website.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, to begin its 2021 budget process.
