The city of Oneonta will consider a mask ordinance in response to the coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta the past two weeks.
The measure, which will have to be approved by the full Common Council, was discussed at length at the city's Legislative Committee meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8. The committee meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube, because of the pandemic.
Council members differed on the scope of the ordinance, with some wanting to begin with a city requirement on Main Street or downtown and others wanting a larger zone that includes Center City areas where there are a large amount of apartments and multi-unit rentals.
Ultimately, the committee members decided to write a city ordinance mirroring the New York Department of Health requirements on mark wearing in cases where social distancing is not possible and apply the ordinance citywide.
City Attorney David Merzig said a city ordinance would have to be written and on council member desks for a week before it could be voted on, meaning it could not come up for a vote at the council's meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Police Chief Douglas Brenner said the police department does not enforce state health requirements, but it would play a role in enforcing a city ordinance.
Council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said she wanted the ordinance extended into her district and felt frustrated by the lack of support from other council members.
"I feel like this discussion is about what is going to happen mainly in my ward, and I'm trying to tell you that people are concerned about this in my ward," she said.
Lipari Shue said she is concerned when she sees large groups of people walking around her ward without masks.
Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said he has the same problem in his ward.
"We're still seeing groups of people walking together, and I saw them over the weekend," he said. "They didn't have masks. They're not social distancing. They obviously don't all live together unless there are 15 young men or young women all living together."
Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, said he has concerns about large groups in his ward, too, but he also worries about a backlash to extending the ordinance into neighborhoods.
"Obviously we should do everything in our power to limit the spread, but I also worry about targeting certain populations," he said. "I do worry about the ability to enforce it and the backlash we could get, particularly trying to enforce it in residential areas, that people have their masks. And I wonder about the effectiveness of it."
Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, said he worried about overreach. He said state regulations allow gatherings of up to 50 people but the pandemic has turned into a situation where neighbors are calling the police on each other over small gatherings.
Lipari Shue said she wanted the council to keep in mind the ordinance was COVID-specific and would go away when the pandemic is over.
"The real challenge is that a lot of the college students, and even more now that the dorms are being shut down, are moving into the residential neighborhoods, such as my own," she said. "So that's why we're focused on those residential zones, because we want to make sure that our new neighbors are following the safety guidelines that keep their new neighbors safe. And we want to be sure that the police department has ... this tool in their toolbox to be able to make sure that my elderly neighbors don't get coronavirus from people who don't think that we take this seriously."
Since the college's fall semester began Monday, Aug. 24, at least 700 SUNY Oneonta students or people in close contact with those students have tested positive for the virus, according to the Otsego County Department of Health. In the previous five-plus months of the pandemic, only about 30 people in the city had tested positive for COVID, according to county numbers.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
