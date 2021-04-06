Common Council creates panels for housing, public art

Oneonta’s housing stock and its historic districts will be revisited as Common Council members, the mayor and civic leaders consider needs and options, and a city housing commission starts work.
A commission to support public art initiatives also is moving ahead.
The Council recently approved two ordinances establishing separate commissions on housing and public art. No one commented during public hearings on those panels Tuesday night, April 6, and Mayor Gary Herzig said the ordinances would go into effect with his signatures Wednesday.
During the meeting via Zoom, Council members approved financial matters, considered reports about city resources and heard about an initiative to review the status of historic districts.
Council Member David Rissberger, Planning Committee chairman, said the Greater Oneonta Historical Society reported that state preservation officials indicated that there could be more historic district designations in the city. GOHS has offered to lead a study of properties in the city to identify if existing districts can be expanded or new ones established. At stake are property tax credits, he said.
Grants are available to support a survey of properties in the city, Rissberger said, who also is liaison to the Planning Commission, and GOHS will submit an application.
Rissberger said the GOHS seeks moral and official support from the Council. The historical society will put $2,500 to $5,000 toward the project and will seek to raise another $7,000 needed from private donors. GOHS may ask the city for financial support if private donations don’t come through, he said.
According to city documents on the newly established commissions, members will be appointed by the mayor, with concurrence by the Common Council. Each commission will have seven members, and the commissions will submit annual reports, at least, among other duties.
Finding affordable housing has long been an issue in the city. The market is dominated by expensive student rentals, which makes finding quality, amenable rental housing difficult for non-student families and individuals, the ordinance said. Many old homes in the city need repairs, and large residences are costly to heat.
The commission will address these and other housing issues in a manner consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The Council and mayor also have approved Chapter 8 in the municipal code to establish a “Public Arts Commission.” The commission will encourage and facilitate public art in the city and will promote the city as an arts and cultural destination.
“Ultimately, the commission will foster an involved, educated community of artists and residents who are dedicated to the growth of arts and culture in our city,” the ordinance said. The commission will streamline applications for the installation of public art and identify funding sources. The panel also is charged with setting procedures to identify and eliminate blight on properties.
In other business, Council members reported that:
• Main Street between Chestnut and Elm streets will be closed to traffic on 14 Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from June 5 through Sept. 4. Rissberger said businesses support the summer closure program, which they reported was helpful last year.
• Member Luke Murphy, liaison to the Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, said that the panel had chosen Cathy Lynch and Lucy Bernier as recipients of this year’s Woman Trailblazer awards.
• Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission, said access to city parks and facilities remains under review as safety questions persist about using some equipment during the continuing pandemic.
Basketball remains a “high-risk” activity, she said, and the city cannot provide needed supervision to put up equipment for use. Also in her report, Lipari Shue said the city’s swimming pool will be open and officials are planning for a July 1 opening. Operations will be under pandemic safety restrictions, she said.
