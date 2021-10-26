The Oneonta Common Council held a special meeting to the discuss the preliminary 2022 budget Tuesday, Oct. 27 and discussed how to raise revenue through rates and taxes.
During the meeting they discussed the general fund, the Oneonta Public Transit system and the water and sewer funds. City Director of Finance Virginia Lee said that during the past week, departments were tasked to trim 10% from their operating expenses, which lowered the budget $444,000 from what was presented a week ago.
Other items were cut so the city will only have to tap into the fund balance for $669,000 instead of the $1.1 million that was proposed last week, Lee said.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years has affected both the 2021 and the 2022 budgets and the city has had to use some of its reserves to replace the budget shortfall.
During the meeting, she talked about ways the city could increase its revenue, including paid parking, allowing cannabis sales, developing a storm water fee and raising the ambulance fee. She said the city of Ithaca makes $3 million per year and the village of Cooperstown makes $600,000 per year in parking fees. She said the state estimates cannabis sales tax could bring in between $250 million and $600 million per year statewide.
Another way to raise revenue was to increase the tax levy to the 3.1% level allowed under the state tax cap, instead of the proposed 2% tax increase, Mayor Gary Herzig said. This would increase the amount raised by taxes by about $49,000, Lee said. Some council members were in favor of raising it to the 3.1%, while others objected. There was no vote on the measure.
The OPT budget was operating on a surplus; however, part of that surplus was due to funds the city received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and Lee said those funds had to be used before the city could receive its federal 5311 operating aid.
The city will use $477,614 of the CARES Act funding in 2022 and will ask if the rest of it can be spent on helping to build the transit hub, she said. Lee said the current fares would need to be increased to offset a projected budget deficit in 2023. She proposed raising fares 25 cents, which would raise about $35,000 in 2022. She said they would also be looking at the contracts OPT has with the colleges and county to get a better deal for the city.
Lee also proposed raising the water and sewer rates 10% each in 2022 to balance those budgets. She said the rates hadn’t risen between 2016 and 2019, but the need to improve infrastructure in both water and sewer lines has become more urgent. The 2022 budget doesn’t call for any infrastructure upgrades, but the city could use the federal American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the River Street water line replacement, Lee said at the Oct. 19 budget hearing.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
