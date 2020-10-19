Common Council debates revisions to manager role

The Oneonta Common Council debated the scope of a new city administrator position at a special meeting Monday, Oct. 19.
The council members decided at a previous special meeting they wanted to switch from a city manager to a city administrator, which would have less power but still oversee day-to-day affairs in the city.
Both meetings were held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meetings are available to view on the city's YouTube page.
The manager position, created in 2012, has been vacant since January, when George Korthauer resigned more than six months before the end of his three-year term.
City officials further defined the new position Monday, discussing possible changes to the job listing and city charter.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig had previously told the council he believed the city charter called for a manager but listed a job description more in line with an administrator. He also said he thought the council members wanted to maintain influence, an idea not in line with a powerful city manager system.
"At the last meeting there seemed to be a consensus in the future a city manager would become a city administrator," Herzig said.
The council debated residency requirements for the manager, but did not decide to make any changes. Herzig pointed out the council always maintains the right to waive those requirements if an employee has extenuating circumstances.
Several council members discussed the possibility of merging positions into the new city administrator role, but Herzig said he though they needed to wait on merger talks.
"First I think we should define the position," he said.
Herzig said the council should have draft changes before the next meeting and will need to focus on how to do the job search for the administrator.
"I do want a little bit of time to get this drafted and have (city attorney) David Merzig to review it," he said.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, also via Zoom.
