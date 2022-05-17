Common Council debates variety of topics at meeting

Every city meeting has an agenda. On May 17, the printed agenda for the Oneonta Common Council meeting ran four pages, with 14 action items, plus a time for public comment, remarks from the mayor, commission and committee reports.
However, every council meeting actually has multiple agendas, as many people with different concerns come to voice them. Tuesday was no exception. During the nearly three hour meeting, there were discussions about water quality, racist violence, misbehavior on a city commission, mental health for children, and what to do about over-budget parks improvements.
The meeting started with two residents from Suncrest Terrace, who came to petition the council about their undrinkable drinking water. The 57 homes in the hillside neighborhood beside Hartwick College have had turbid, discolored tap water for the past two months, resident Marilyn Lubell said.
City Administrator Greg Mattice first apologized about the ongoing situation, and the council discussed possible solutions. The neighbors had been told it could take considerable time to do needed repairs.
“24 months is not an acceptable time period,” Lubell said. She showed a plastic water bottle filled with golden-hued water. “Would you want to drink it?,” she asked.
Lubell said that she and her neighbors pay their water bills, about $500 per year, and expect better service. “I don’t know anything about class action lawsuits, but I can learn,” she said.
City Administrator Greg Mattice estimated that it would cost $2 million to replace one mile of water main that serves the hillside neighborhood.
It wouldn’t make sense to just fix sections, he said. “We should replace the whole thing. If we had dedicated money we could do it within a year.”
Mayor Mark Drnek switched gears to give his mayor’s remarks. He spoke out about a mass shooting in Buffalo.
“On Saturday, while Oneonta was enjoying a day of community activity ... Just a few hours away, an unspeakable evil was being unleashed on folks just as unsuspecting as we would be,” Drnek said. He condemned violence, white supremacy and conspiracy theories. “That beautiful, sunny Saturday became the darkest day imaginable … But I firmly believe that love, and respect, and inclusion, and the celebration of diversity is the light that takes us out of the darkness.”
Drnek asked for a moment of silence. The two dozen people in the room sat quietly for a seven seconds, and then the council moved abruptly to the next item on the agenda.
One major part of each council meeting is the period when council members summarize individual commission meetings for each other, and discuss issues that have come up.
Council member Scott Harrington, Sixth Ward, started with an update about the Housing Commission. “It’s been a waste of time,” he said, and this was the most positive thing he had to say about it.
Harrington reported that the commission has been arguing about who should leading their work rather than accomplishing any work. The commission has had three elected chairs in the eight months since the body was formed, but has only referred one item to the council, he said.
Council member Len Carson, Fifth Ward, was offended that the commission had discussed selecting its third chair based on the age of the person, which he called both wrong and illegal.
“What transpired at the last meeting was completely unprofessional and inappropriate. The city residents deserve better than that,” Harrington said.
The council discussed disbanding the commission and starting over, but then Drnek proposed that he meet individually with each member to see if he could help resolve their internal differences and get them refocused on their work.
Council member John Rafter, Seventh Ward, pointed out that all the city commissions are supposed to have annual trainings to accomplish their work, but there is no mechanism in the city administration to ensure that this happens.
Moving on to the decision-making section of the agenda, the council approved a $1.9 million contract to design Market Street transportation improvements, the first phase of an $8.9 million project that will renovate the city parking garage, create a bus transfer station in front of it, and redesign the streetscape of Market Street.
Carson expressed concern that nearly one quarter of the entire construction budget is slated to go to design and administration. “Is that the best price?” he asked. “Realistically, what are we going to be able to accomplish?”
Mattice said that if the project runs out of money, the streetscape redesign could be put off until later.
The council then debated the Mill Race trail, a planned half-mile multiuse bicycle path beside the creek on the north side of Neahwa Park. Because of increased construction costs, the project originally budgeted for $150,000 will cost double or more, depending on what elements are included.
There is money set aside for park improvements, Mattice explained, with the $713,000 federal ARPA, but several council members expressed concern about which lower-priority projects may end up without funding. The council did not take part in the prioritization of projects, said council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, Fourth Ward. “I want to be sure we’re not doing things in silos.”
Council member David Rissberger, Third Ward, felt it was worth doing the trail project fully, despite the costs. “This fits what was set nearly 10 years ago in the parks master plan,” he said. “They set this path in motion.”
The council approved a middle alternative, including paving the full trail at a cost of $320,000.
“It’s really a strength to our city, our quality of life. Things we can do to improve them can go a long way to making people want to live here,” Mattice said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
