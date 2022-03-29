An Oneonta Common Council committee meeting got politely heated Monday night, March 28, as the details of how to spend federal pandemic relief funds and the related decision-making process proved contentious.
The Finance and Human Resources Committee discussed plans for Neahwa Park improvements, to be funded by $713,000 the city received in American Rescue Plan Act assistance in 2021.
It’s the city’s share of $3.05 million in federal funding paid out to 34 towns and municipalities in Otsego County. The county received a separate $11.56 million. Each community will get a similar payment in 2022.
The ARPA funding is intended to help communities respond to COVID-19 public health problems and negative economic impacts from the pandemic, including decreased local revenues from sales tax, and higher spending necessitated by COVID.
Communities have wide latitude to decide spending priorities within the complex rules defining eligible uses. Permitted uses include “assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. The funding may also be used to assist governments in providing services and making investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure,” according to a report from the New York State Association of Counties.
Last fall, the Common Council approved spending 2021 ARPA funds on several smaller city parks improvements. The decision was based on the idea that the parks could benefit all residents, plus realization that goals for park upgrades have consistently gone unfunded for the past decade.
At the finance committee meeting, City Administrator Greg Mattice reviewed an updated list of ranked projects, all but one for Neahwa Park. Mattice reminded council members that they had “potentially agreed on the prioritized list” during the budget process.
The proposal included eight items with updated cost estimates, listed in order of importance. For Neahwa Park, electric infrastructure improvements were the top priority, and have already begun. Also on the list are Mill Race paved pathways, a performance stage, one new basketball court, skate park rehabilitation and playground improvements, Mattice said. A replacement pedestrian bridge for Wilber Lake is also on the list.
A sidewalk along the Neahwa main drive was lowest priority, and would get whatever funds were left over after other projects were completed.
The extended paved pathways beside Mill Race creek, part of a Susquehanna Greenway trail project, also received a $50,000 donation from the Future for Oneonta Foundation. “It’s really generous of them,” said Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, as the committee voted to formally accept the gift that will cover about one-third the total cost. The draft engineering drawings are completed, and work should move forward in the spring, Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci said.
City staff recommended adding one new item, $50,000 for baseball field restoration, for Field 6, a premium field near the skate park that gets rented out to local sports organizations.
Lipari Shue opposed the ballfield, suggesting the money instead go to support public art projects. “The rate of return on public art is significantly greater,” she said, and the unfunded Public Arts Commission is currently expected “to pull miracles out of thin air.”
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, advocated for a splash park as a regional draw, and suggested that the full council discuss ARPA priorities to “have more of a say than we did last time, because it was handed to us in a budget process” with a pre-determined list. He questioned $235,000 allocated to a bandstand and asked how often it would get used.
“We were shepherded into approving this,” Lipari Shue said, with insufficient time to fully consider priorities. “Art is just like parks, it’s always going to be the last thing funded.”
Mattice defended the priorities, drawn from a 2013 Neahwa Park Master Plan from which only two projects were completed.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward and committee chair, attempted to refocus the discussion. He suggested the committee approve the priority list and discuss it in next week’s council meeting.
That's when the meeting became argumentative.
“I think you’re completely wrong,” said Harrington, who said he felt the Finance Committee was the place to discuss financial priorities. “That’s how committee structure works, Len. Or why do we have committees?” he said, as he and Carson spent several minutes talking over each other.
“I knew this would happen, it’s the thing that drives me crazy about being on council. We are rushed into a decision … on a generality because of the timeline, and we can get down into the specifics later, and then we never get that opportunity,” Lipari Shue said.
After 30 minutes of debate, the committee voted against the baseball field renovation and moved on to other agenda items, but the question of who should review budget details was not resolved.
Mattice gave an update about the planned demolition of the Oneonta Sales Building, a former Ford dealership on Market Street across from the city parking garage.
“Hold on to your seats: It’s currently estimated to cost $1.728 million to demolish and prepare that site for future development,” he said. The project includes a new pedestrian-oriented streetscape along Market Street, and rebuilding Chestnut Street extension, which is partially supported by the building foundation. After lengthy discussion of possible funding sources, the committee referred the matter to the full council.
After the meeting ended, Lipari Shue said: “We don't often make time to sit down and review the specifics before the wheels are already turning. And then it's too late.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.