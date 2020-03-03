The Oneonta Common Council heard a presentation from the advertising and design agency implementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s $250,000 statewide marketing campaign at its Tuesday, March 3, meeting at City Hall.
Acknowledging that the majority of people in focus groups were very attached to Oneonta’s identity of “City of the Hills,” Trampoline Co-founder Derek Slayton said the city of Oneonta is being re-branded based on the keywords “artistic,” “delicious,” “adventurous” and “unique.”
Slayton explained the aesthetics of the campaign slogan, which is “Oneonta: We’re onta something.” This slogan can be seen on light posts, buses, tractor trailers and papered over the front windows of vacant storefronts.
Red and dark blue in the letters of Oneonta represent SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, respectively, while the lighter blue and green letters in the middle are meant to evoke the city’s hills and the Susquehanna River, Slayton said.
Fourth Ward Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue praised Trampoline’s efforts to phonetically break up the city’s name to make it easier to pronounce in their slogan.
However, she said, drawing attention to vacant storefronts this way might not be the best idea, and Eighth Ward Council Member Mark Drnek echoed this.
David Rissberger said while he understands this concern, the “wrapping paper” is better than people being able to view the abandoned stores from outside.
“As bad as it looks with it on the front, it’s going to look 100 times worse looking into a dark store that probably has debris everywhere from the last tenant that was there,” Rissberger said.
Slayton said the “word mashup wrapping paper” was a brand awareness technique that could be done efficiently and cheaply, but said it could always change.
Slayton and Trampoline Graphic Designer Alli Havens said that from September to November 2019, more than 4.8 million “impressions,” or branded coasters, napkins, posters and more, were delivered via such methods as native advertising and Google search.
Lipari Shue said in terms of “impressions” versus clicks, this works out to 0.002% of people who saw the impressions that actually click through to the website. She asked if Trampoline had a strategy to improve this rate. Slayton said the company plans to set targeted areas of New England, the downstate and tri-state areas and Albany.
In other city business, the City Manager Search Committee Meeting, made up of council members, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and former council member Russ Southard, met before Common Council. Former City Manager George Korthauer, who was hired for the position in 2017, resigned Feb. 7. The committee discussed creating a job description for the city manager position, getting input from department heads, defining communication between the department heads and city manager and more.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer
