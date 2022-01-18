The Oneonta Common Council heard about SUNY Oneonta's reopening plans, heard a COVID-19 update, approved several contracts, approved the purchase of two vehicles and entered into an easement agreement with the state during its Jan. 18 meeting.
SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen told the council members the college is ready to start its spring semester Jan. 26. She said some students have returned to the campus already. The college is requiring all students test negative for COVID-19 before they can move back on campus.
The State University of New York is requiring all students get their booster vaccines if eligible before returning for the spring semester too. She said the college and the Otsego County Health Department will hold a booster vaccination clinic for students, faculty and staff on Jan. 24 and 30.
McMullen said the COVID-19 testing site that the city and college are sponsoring at the college has been busy and "we're working with Quadrant to expand the testing site hours." The site is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
She said throughout the semester, every unvaccinated student will be tested weekly and 7% of the vaccinated students will be tested weekly. By the end of the semester every vaccinated student will be tested for the virus through the random testing. The wastewater coming from the college is also tested twice a week.
Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, read Health Officer Diane Georgeson's COVID-19 report.
He said cases of the disease are continuing to increase in Otsego County and the county Health Department reported more cases in the first two weeks of January than it reported in December, which was also a high month with cases. He sad the county has had five deaths due to the disease in the past two weeks. He said Hartwick College reported 39 active cases, while SUNY Oneonta reported three active cases Tuesday.
There were two public hearings scheduled for Tuesday evening, and people could comment via the Zoom meeting. The first public hearing was on the changes to the zoning code for the MU-1 Downtown Mixed-Use District. The second public hearing was on changes to the city charter regarding residency requirements for members of the city's board and commissions. No one spoke at either hearing.
City resident David Hayes welcomed Emily Falco as the Eighth Ward's new council member and said she should bring a lot of ideas to the council. He said it was refreshing to have young people on the council with Luke Murphy representing the First Ward and Falco the Eighth Ward. Mayor Mark Drnek said they needed to include Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward, to the list of young people.
Almost 80 years after the original agreement expired, the Common Council approved the acquisition of a right-of-way and permanent easement for the city's water system high water service tanks on the Homer Folks Home property, which is owned by the state. The city will pay the state $1 for the right-of-way and permanent easement.
Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked why the city didn't already have an agreement in place with the state. City Attorney David Merzig said the city signed a 25-year contract with the state to use the Homer Folks property in 1923. When the contract expired, it was ignored, he said, and the issue came up after a state Office of General Services audit last year. The city and the state decided an easement was the best course of action and the resolution was drawn up to enter into the agreement.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, asked if the city had a contract with Hartwick College as he noticed one water line was on the college's property. City Administrator Greg Mattice said the line was put in in the 1960s and he would check to see if there was an agreement in place.
The council also approved the following:
• Two-year contracts between Oneonta Public Transit and Walmart, Hannaford, VF Oneonta, LLC, owners of Hannaford Plaza, ARC Otsego and A.O. Fox Hospital.
• The purchase of a bucket truck from Altec Industries Inc. of Birmingham, Alabama, in the amount of $140,464, which will come out of the general fund highway equipment fund reserve.
• The purchase of an ambulance in the amount of $325,890.35; of which $153,861 will be paid by donations to the department for the purchase of an ambulance, and the remaining $172,029.35 will come out of the public safety reserve fund.
In addition, council members and Drnek thanked the department of public works and maintenance crews for their hard work cleaning up after the snowstorm hit Sunday night.
