Changes could be coming to Oneonta’s rules pertaining to off-campus housing for fraternities, sororities, and other associations.
The Oneonta Common Council will discuss revisions made to codes pertaining to such off-campus housing during its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting
In an email to The Daily Star, City Administrator Greg Mattice said, “The proposed revision to section 300-34 ‘Fraternity, sorority and membership association houses’ is intended to update and clarify the language to ensure the permitting process satisfies the legislative intent.”
This intent is to establish and enforce standards applicable to residential uses which have high occupancies that are otherwise not allowed per code and which “hold a unique presence within a neighborhood,” Mattice said.
Operating permits will be required for all fraternity, sorority and membership association houses annually prior to May 31. Applications for operating permits will be addressed to the Code Enforcement Office on forms provided by the office, according to the updated code.
Conditions for denial of permit renewal include if the property fails to meet the standards of the certification of compliance, the tenants at the property were issued more than three noise ordinance violations during the previous 12 months, the property meets the definition of a public nuisance found in Chapter 184 of the City of Oneonta Municipal Code, the property fails to comply with any requirements of 300-34 and if the organizations loses its institutional affiliations.
The updated code will allow fraternity and sorority houses to be located downtown, compared to the previous regulations which allowed houses to only be located within 1,320 feet of the institution affiliated. The distance was originally measured from the entrance of Netzer Administration Building at SUNY Oneonta or Bresee Hall at Hartwick College, according to the original code.
Maintenance and building standards must also be fulfilled and maintained by chapter members.
According to Mattice, the updates will correct inconsistencies within the code such as:
- Bringing the ordinance into harmony with existing city and state codes;
- Removing geographical location restrictions to better represent existing chapter houses;
- Changing the language regarding parking to better represent the city’s intent, which is not to encourage the creation of additional on-site parking;
- Changing minimum floor space to better represent existing chapter houses;
- Swapping use of the term “special use permit” for “operating permit” to avoid confusion with other uses of “special permit” in the city code, and to better define what rights the operating permit grants.
The Common Council will discuss the revisions along with other business at its 7 p.m. meeting at the Oneonta City Hall on Main Street.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.