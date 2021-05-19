Common Council mulls keeping mask rule for large events

Whether “to mask or not to mask” remains a lingering question.
In downtown Oneonta, masks still will be required in certain circumstances, according to the city code amendment approved by the Common Council on Tuesday night, May 18. The measure is subject to a public hearing June 1 and won’t go into effect until after it is signed by the mayor.
The amendment would remove the current ordinance requiring mask-wearing downtown, Mayor Gary Herzig said during the Council meeting conducted on Zoom, but it would give the city the right to require masks to be worn during major public events downtown.
Meanwhile, businesses, governments and other entities across the nation have had mixed responses to a recent update by the Centers for Disease Control.
Last week, the CDC said that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask or social distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local and other laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
“We’re currently living in a very confusing time with things changing rapidly,” Herzig said at the meeting. The city could review its ordinance again in two weeks, two months, four months or some other time, he said.
The city’s existing ordinance approved in the fall requires that masks be worn in stores, in bars and restaurants when people aren’t eating or drinking, as well as outdoors in the MU-1 district downtown and other outdoor areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
Under the Council-approved amended version, “all persons must wear a face mask or face covering, while attending an outdoor event, including a live performance or parade, within the MU-1 downtown shopping district.”
Masks, which cover both the nose and mouth of the wearer, must be worn by customers when inside any business, retail, restaurant or service provider, with some exceptions, the amendment states.
Under the exceptions, a person doesn’t have to wear a mask when stationary and seated, or when standing while eating or drinking at a city-approved outdoor eating area or within a restaurant, among other exclusions pertaining to young age or medical condition.
After questions Tuesday night, Herzig clarified that mask-wearing would be required while someone watches the planned Memorial Day parade or attends public festivals or events during the downtown Main Street closures on designated Saturdays. In a public event, people may come and go, he said, which is different from a gathering, such as a wedding, where numbers can be controlled.
The city’s ordinance may only be enforced during an emergency declaration set by the governor due to an epidemic or disease outbreak communicable through droplet contact or airborne transmission, officials said.
In other business during a meeting held May 18 on Zoom, the Council:
• Adopted an ordinance to amend a code titled “Animals” in regard to keeping bees and fowl. The measure is subject to a public hearing June 1.
• Authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Oneonta Family YMCA to provide summer recreation aquatics services at a cost of up to $70,100, with the option for an amendment to extend services.
• Approved the purchasing agent’s recommendation to accept the bid from R.B. Robinson Contracting Inc. of Candor for $1,898,995 for the West Street reconstruction project, among related provisions, pending Council approval of a bond to fund the project.
• Approved the Otsego Pride Alliance’s parade permit for a “Drive with Pride” event on Main Street on June 5.
