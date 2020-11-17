Common Council passes mask mandate; mayor isolates after possible exposure

As the coronavirus pandemic hit close to home for him, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig approved a mask ordinance for the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Herzig told the council that he and his wife, Connie Herzig, were in quarantine this week after she came into contact last week with a fellow teacher who tested positive for the virus.
Connie Herzig was working as a substitute teacher at Cooperstown Central School on Friday, Nov. 13, when she came into close contact with another teacher — both were wearing masks, Gary Herzig said — who later began showing symptoms for the virus.
"Connie is under a mandatory quarantine," he said. "I am voluntarily quarantining as well."
CCS is in emergency virtual learning at its elementary and middle/high schools this week, and at the elementary school until at least Monday, Nov. 30.
Greater Plains Elementary School in Oneonta is also on emergency virtual learning this week after a student tested positive for COVID, according to a letter from Oneonta City Schools Superintendent Thomas Brindley. The school will not return to in-person learning until at least Monday, Nov. 23.
"It is a reminder COVID is with us and it is not that hard for it to spread," Herzig said.
The city ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 3. The city held a "mayor's public hearing" on the ordinance Tuesday, but only one person spoke on the issue, a Delaware County resident who said she was in favor of it.
The ordinance requires mask wearing in city stores as well as restaurants and bars when people are not eating or drinking. Masks are mandatory while outdoors in the city's MU-1 district (downtown) and in other outdoors areas of the city when social distancing is not possible.
The ordinance mirrors the state executive order on mask-wearing and will expire when Gov. Andrew Cuomo revokes his state orders on the coronavirus.
Herzig vetoed a similar ordinance last month that he said was too broad and did not focus on the health and safety of residents in heavy-traffic areas.
The meeting was held via Zoom and can be seen on the city's YouTube channel.
The city will also hold a public hearing on the tentative 2021 budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube.
The council members approved the tentative budget Tuesday and approved the public hearing, 7-1, with Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, voting against it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.