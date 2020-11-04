Common Council passes revised mask-wearing ordinance

The city of Oneonta's Common Council unanimously approved a mandatory mask ordinance for all public areas in the city's downtown area at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The ordinance passed without comment from the members who had passed a more stringent ordinance a month earlier on a split vote only to see Mayor Gary Herzig veto it two weeks later because he said it was too broad and did not focus on protecting people in the city's highest density areas of businesses, traffic and pedestrians, which is also known as MU1.
The ordinance would also require the wearing of masks or other protective face coverings in all city stores. It requires masks or facial coverings in other parts of the city when social distancing is not possible. However, unlike the previous attempt, the new ordinance does not mandate mask wearing or social distancing in private homes or on private property.
The ordinance would only be in effect during the pandemic and would expire when the state’s executive orders on the pandemic are revoked.
The measure must still receive a "mayor's public hearing," where residents give their feedback to the mayor, which will take place during the council's meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17. Following the public hearing, Herzig can approve or veto it.
The city meetings are held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic. They can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.
The council also heard from new SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig, who said he wanted to focus on repairing the college's relationship with the city and its residents after a fall semester COVID outbreak that led to more than 750 SUNY Oneonta students testing positive for the disease and on-campus activities being shut down less than two weeks after the start of the semester.
"We all wish we could hit rewind and think about what we could have done different, but my role is to look forward and work with everyone here," he said.
"I think this pandemic has opened up the curtain to a lot of friction points ... that need permanent attention, permanent work," he said.
Herzig told Craig he thinks he and the college have taken great steps to repair the rift.
"I want to again assure you that the people of Oneonta, for the most part, view both of our colleges as among our greatest assets," he said. "We do value SUNY Oneonta and while we have had a little bit of a setback the last few months and while there has been a little bit of loss of trust, that will be easy to repair just through open communication and working together and I think you will find that this is not a community where there is a lot of friction."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.