The Oneonta Common Council held a special meeting before its regularly scheduled Nov. 2 meeting to discuss the 2022 tentative budget.
Mayor Gary Herzig said he still had concerns about using about $700,000 of the unrestricted fund balance to offset a budget shortfall.
Director of Finance Virginia Lee said the budget has been reviewed several times by her office and with City Administrator Greg Mattice and said cutting more from the budget would be detrimental to the department heads and the services the public expects. She said $4.7 million has been cut from what the department heads had asked for in 2022.
Lee said the city is still suffering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and the finance office won't know until later in 2022 if revenue streams will be back to normal.
Several council members asked if equipment purchases could be put off until July like they were this year, and if personnel training could be halted except for where it is mandatory for firefighters and police officers.
Lee said the city's equipment budget for 2022 is "just over $400,000." She said with the continued backlog of orders, some equipment wouldn't be delivered until 2023 if ordered in July. She said the city has budgeted to buy survey equipment in 2022. With the survey equipment, the city would be able to do in-house surveys without having to hire a survey company, she said.
Council members asked Lee to provide information during next week's budget discussion as to what the budget would look like if equipment purchases and training were deferred. The Council also debated whether to raise taxes the proposed 2%, 2.5% or 3.1%, which is the allotted tax cap for the city. Nothing was decided at the special meeting.
