Common Council starts year with personnel appointments

The Oneonta Common Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and made several appointments during its reorganization meeting.
The council voted 6-0-1 to appoint the following paid positions:
• Judy Sweet as bingo inspector through Jan. 14, 2023;
• Mark Simonson as city historian through Jan. 14, 2023;
• Liza Lauritzen as deputy purchasing agent through Dec. 31;
• Kerriann Harrington as registrar of vital statistics through Dec. 31, 2025;
• Bonnie Cuozzo as deputy registrar of vital statistics through Dec. 31, 2025;
• Diane Georgeson as health officer through Jan. 14, 2023;
• David Merzig as city attorney through Jan. 14, 2023.
Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, abstained as his wife, Kerriann, was appointed to a position.
The council unanimously appointed the following people to city boards and/or commissions: Jerid Goss to the zoning and housing board of appeals through Jan. 14, 2023; Fred Ploutz to the zoning and housing board of appeals through Jan. 14, 2025; Keith Bott to the civil service commission through May 31, 2026 and Kevin Schultz to the environmental board through Jan. 14, 2025.
The council also appointed David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, as acting mayor for 2022. He will be mayor if anything happens to Mayor Mark Drnek or if Drnek is out of town.
The motion passed 7-0; Rissberger said he voted yes to show he is willing to fill the role for another year.
The council agreed to allow Finance Director Virginia Lee to borrow money, if necessary, in anticipation of receipts of revenues that would be derived from property taxes and/or other income sources.
After some discussion, the council also agreed to follow the principal rules governing motions for meetings. Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, pulled the resolution in case any fellow council members had questions for Merzig about the rules.
“I know over the past year I’ve had questions during meetings and this might be a good opportunity to ask our city attorney about the rules so we all start 2022 on the same page,” she said.
Rissberger asked Merzig why the council didn’t follow Robert’s Rules of Order. Merzig responded only Congress follows Robert’s Rules of Order and most other governments follow a pared-down version of the rules.
The council also designated The Daily Star as the official newspaper of the city, and designated The Bank of Cooperstown, Community Bank, Key Bank, NBT Bank, and NYCLASS as depositories for all or part of city funds during 2022.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
