The Oneonta Common Council voted Tuesday during a special meeting to table indefinitely the proposal to build a partial parallel taxiway at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport.
The vote was 7 to 1. Council member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, vote against tabling the motion. Council member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, was absent.
A partial parallel taxiway is a paved area adjacent to the runway would allow for increased runway capacity.
The Federal Aviation Administration has offered a grant of $4.5 million to fund construction for Phase 1 of the taxiway. The federal funds would cover 90% of the project, with 5% of funding from the state and 5% local funding, which would be $225,166.
The council had three motions to vote on Tuesday — whether to officially declare the city as the lead agency in the environmental quality review, whether to declare that the first phase of construction would not have a significant impact on the environment and vote to make available the city funds to match the FAA grant.
The city was facing a deadline of July 14 to apply for the FAA grant for the first half of the taxiway project.
If the application had been submitted, the city would have had to guarantee $225,166, or 5% of the cost. Before the city could commit to the project, the city had to do an environmental review.
An environmental assessment form was prepared by Corrine Steinmuller, an environmental analyst at Binghamton-based engineering and construction management firm McFarland Johnson, dated May 3.
The proposal had been before the city’s Finance Committee at its June 15 meeting. The committee elected to not move forward with the application after city staff discussed the reduction of services and associated funds.
At the meeting, City Clerk and Airport Manager Kerri Harrington said regarding the proposed taxiway that while the project would address some concerns about back-taxiing on a potentially active runway, it would cause a near 50% reduction in hangar usage and other related items, according to the meeting minutes.
Hangar rentals are a main source of income for the municipal airport.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said during the June 15 meeting that the taxiway would be a two-phase project and that the city’s matching funds would only address the first half of the project.
At Tuesday’s meeting City Finance Director Virginia Lee presented the council with an overview of the airport’s financial state during the past decade, including details of capital projects with funding sources.
She said that from 2012 to 2022, the airport brought in about $1.1 million in revenue, a figure which includes federal grants received.
During the same time period, the airport had expenditures of about $1.2 million — a net deficit of about $150,000 during that time period, including a $27,000 surplus in 2021 and a $22,000 surplus in 2022.
Carson served as the airport manager and an Airport Commission member before winning his council seat. He now serves as airport liaison to the council.
He said that there are other projects going on at the airport that need to move forward involving the fuel farm and the automated weather observing station.
“I think I’ll be proactive next year, if elected, to make sure that the new council is prepped before we get to this stage,” he said.
