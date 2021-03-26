The city of Oneonta's Common Council will hold a special meeting and public hearing Thursday, April 1, to discuss and likely approve its police reform and reinvention plan.
The city's community advisory board will hold a meeting two days earlier to discuss its final recommendations. A similar meeting planned for Monday, March 23, was postponed while Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig sought guidance from the state about if an extension could be granted because of the change in leadership in the Oneonta Police Department earlier this year.
Former OPD Chief Douglas Brenner announced his retirement in January and was put on administrative leave, with Lt. Christopher Witzenburg named acting chief a few weeks later.
"We wanted the police department, as represented by the chief and his team to have time to work with the board," Herzig told The Daily Star on Thursday, March 25.
However, in talking with representatives from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, Herzig said he decided the city needed to approve the project by the April 1 deadline.
"They encouraged us to do whatever possible to meet the deadline," he said.
The tight deadline could cause a problem for the city if the plan needed revisions or if the council failed to pass it April 1. Herzig said he did not think that was going to be a problem. The plan will be given to council members this weekend, giving the members time to consider it and flag any issues.
The plan will also be posted on the city's website for members of the public to read it ahead of the public hearing, Herzig said. He said he hopes it will be posted by Saturday, March 27.
Herzig said he thought the final plan will be useful for the city and it will also be "a living document" that can be revisited or revised as needed.
"The plan is not something designed to be hard and fast," he said. "That was not the goal."
Instead, Herzig said Oneonta's version was a community-led effort that took in a "wide variety of perspectives."
"I've noticed that we did it differently than some places that had trouble with it," he said. "We appointed a board and we gave them full authority and latitude to do it as they saw fit. I was not a member of the board. The police chief was not a member of the board. This was community-based."
The review was mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order 203, which was issued in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed May 25, 2020, while handcuffed in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, is on trial for the murder of Floyd.
The meetings next week will be held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and broadcast on the city's YouTube page.
