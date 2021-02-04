Common Council to take bids on transit hub overhaul

Oneonta’s Common Council has approved going to bid on detailed architectural draft plan that contains a renovated municipal parking garage and a dedicated transportation hub/welcome center across the street.
However, the approval for the RFP came narrowly, with the council approving the idea, 5-3, at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2. Council member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, indicated he switched his position at the last minute, after a group discussion.
Council members Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward; Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward; and Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward; voted against going to RFP for an architectural firm to design the project, which is projected to cost about $14 million.
The option approved by the council, with the dedicated welcome center and transportation hub at 27 Market St., across from the parking garage, was favored by the city’s professional staff, including Finance Director Judy Pangman, City Engineer Greg Mattice and Mayor Gary Herzig.
A cheaper option, using the first floor of the garage for the transit center, would cost about $4 million less, but the project would cost about 80 parking spaces.
Herzig said it was too many spaces to take away from downtown.
Many of the council members questions the numbers and wondered if parking could be created elsewhere to balance the garage reduction.
In addition, some members wondered if the city would be better off developing and flipping the 27 Market St. property, perhaps after the other downtown renovations were complete and had raised the value of the property, where the dilapidated Oneonta Sales Building sits today. The city acquired the property in 2020, after years of attempts.
The approved project would still preserve part of the 27 Market St. lot for other construction, according to preliminary sketches from Wendel Companies.
Herzig said the city has been budgeting and applying for help for the project for years, including $3 million from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $5.5 million from the state Department of Transportation, the Restore New York Fund, the Federal Transit Authority and NYS Consolidated Funding.
The building will likely be demolished this year, while the city is waiting to approve final plans on the project. Herzig said the architectural plans will likely be ready to present to the council later this year, and if approved, construction could start on the garage and hub next year.
The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.