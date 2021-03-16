The Oneonta Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday, March 16, to create two new commissions.
The council members approved the creation of a Housing Commission and a Public Arts Commission. The measures will require a public hearing, which would take place during the council's meeting Tuesday, April 6.
However, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said Tuesday he expects to approve both commissions.
"Two good steps forward," Herzig said.
The Housing Commission would address problems with residential housing, including the trouble with finding non-student rentals, old housing stock, converting houses turned into apartments back into single-family homes and other issues.
Herzig thanked council members Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, and Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, for working to put together the proposal.
The Public Arts Commission would be tasked with creating a master plan for art displays on public property in the city.
Herzig thanked Council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, for spearheading the arts proposal.
Although he ended up voting for both commissions, Council member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, said he had qualms with both proposals.
Rafter said he liked the idea of a Housing Commission, but thought the language identifying the problems was presumptive and he wished the commission could come to its own conclusions.
Rafter said he worried the council was giving away its power to let an arts commission make final decisions on public art. He said he worried a idea rejected by the commission could open the council up to litigation.
Lipari Shue said the commission would draft a master arts plan, but the council would have veto power over the plan. The commission would then simply be carrying out the plan that the council approved, she said.
The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic and broadcast on YouTube. It was the first meeting in nearly a year that the council allowed petitioners to speak, but no one signed onto Zoom to address the council members.
Herzig said the council would allow speakers at all future meetings, too.
In other business Tuesday:
• The council approved the hiring of seven new police officers. Six of the officers will have to go for training at the state police academy before becoming they begin work in Oneonta.
Acting Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said it was a good day for the department.
"This has been a very tough year," he said. "This is going to make a very bright light at the end of a very dark tunnel."
• Herzig praised the state for opening up a coronavirus vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta. He said the site, which opens Thursday, March 18, will be able to administer 1,000 vaccines a day.
"This really is a game changer, not only for Oneonta, but for Otsego County," he said.
Herzig said he and Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair Dave Bliss had been lobbying hard for the site. Both men are on the Mohawk Valley Regional COVID Control Panel and Herzig said he was thankful the other members supported Otsego County's request to the state. He also thanked SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig for allowing the site on campus.
"It's a big, big step forward," Herzig said.
