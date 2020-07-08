The Oneonta Common Council at its Tuesday meeting unanimously approved the formation of a Community Advisory Board to review the Oneonta Police Department's policies and procedures.
The panel was proposed by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests in the area. Herzig said at the time that he was shocked so much of the local outrage was not about Floyd's death while being arrested by Derek Chauvin — Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder — but about interactions people of color have had locally with police and other officials.
At Tuesday's meeting, which was held via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube because of the coronavirus, Herzig praised Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner as being committed to a community policing model and said the two of them were ready to listen to the committee once it had its recommendations.
The board will have nine members, appointed by Herzig and approved by the council. The members will include one city official, Personnel Director Katie Bottger, one Common Council member, one student and one staff member from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, a representative from the Oneonta Area NAACP, a representative from the city's Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights and one member at large.
According to the resolution, "persons of color and members of minority communities shall be well represented" on the board.
The council was largely supportive of the proposal, with the longest discussions being about the board being temporary and about who would chair it.
Herzig said he did not think the chair person should be any particular official, but instead, he said he will look for someone who has the experience and leadership skills to chair such an endeavor. He said he would be open to exploring other missions for the board if needed, but he did not think a review of police policy and procedure needed to be open-ended.
Herzig said the state made the board's job much easier by passing policing reform in June in response to Floyd's death.
In other business:
• The council approved a transfer of about $36,000 from the parks budget to the Damaschke Field project for infield renovations.
City Engineer Greg Mattice told the council that the field has long needed to be refurbished, and since Oneonta Outlaws games are not being played this summer, it makes sense to renovate now.
"Eventually this needs to be done if we want to have a quality field," he said.
The Outlaws lease the stadium from the city, but the city is still responsible for the upkeep of the stadium and field. The money will come from funds once earmarked for basketball court lights that will now come from another source, and from money earmarked for a dog park.
The dog park is still being planned, Mattice and other officials said, but the process is going slower than expected as the Parks Committee shapes a potential community-use group, which would handle maintenance and community standards for the dog park.
• The council approved the appointment of five people to the panel which will give out money from the city's Recovery Fund and Reopening Fund grants. The unanimous approval, as part of a consent agenda, appointed the following members to the panel: Jamie Reynolds, NBT Bank; Ben Nesbitt, Future of Oneonta Foundation, Wayne Bank; Rachel Jessup, Bank of Cooperstown; Michelle Catan, Small Business Development Center; Meaghan Marino, Otsego Now.
• The council approved the receipt of $20,000 in CARES Act money for the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport. The federal money is meant to offset loss of revenue during the pandemic and is earmarked for activities directly related to the operation of the airport.
