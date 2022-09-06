Water system improvements and the construction and beautification of Gardner Place were on the agenda at the Sept. 6 meeting of the city of Oneonta Common Council.
The council approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of $6.9 million in bonds to pay the cost of water system improvements in Oneonta, according to information provided to The Daily Star from the Common Council.
The replacement of the West End water tank and various distribution systems are among the water system improvements funded by the bonds, according to the information provided.
The bonds will be repaid through revenue sources, including levied taxes and are accounted for within the budget, the information said.
The Common Council also approved an application authorization to apply for a grant through the New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The beautification and construction of Gardner Place was also discussed.
Improvements to Gardner Place include “drainage improvements, sidewalk installations and the planting of trees,” according to city Administrator Greg Mattice.
“This may be an issue that won’t please everyone,” council member David Rissberger said. “The mayor will be knocking on some doors around Gardner Place to ask occupants about their thoughts on the construction along with council member Murphy.”
Council member Scott Harrington said, “We want to make sure that we take everyone into consideration in regards to the issue,” as there were petitioners present during the meeting who discussed the transition of Gardner Place to a one-way street, and the installation of sidewalks.
The council also discussed the request for proposals process for professional engineering the Clinton Street and Center Street bridge repairs.
The council approved the purchasing agent’s recommendation to award a contract to Herrmann Engineering PLLC in the amount of $30,000.
The project budget totals to $40,000 and the additional $10,000 is to take in account the “anticipation for potential investigations or design works throughout the project,” Mattice said.
The council approved and accepted the gift of a memorial marker in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States from the Oneonta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. The monument is to be installed at a mutually agreed-upon location along the Veterans Memorial Walkway in Neahwa Park at no expense to the city, according to the information provided.
The renovation of the infield of Baseball Field Six in Neahwa Park was also approved and costs will not exceed $46,000, according to the information provided.
A $7,700 budget amendment was approved to fund the Code Enforcement Office’s cost for trash removal and cleanup of the property at 3 Hill Place.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
