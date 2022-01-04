Common Council welcomes new year, new mayor

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek presided over his first Common Council meeting as mayor Tuesday alone in his office, while other council members attended via Zoom because of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the region.
The meeting was broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel.
In Drnek’s first remarks as mayor, he said he was glad preside over a meeting with the people he has worked with the past two years as he represented the city’s Eighth Ward on the council. He recalled how two months into his tenure in that position, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Six new council members had just over two months on the job before COVID turned everything upside down and put our lives on Zoom,” said Drnek, a Democrat. “I think we worked together more intensely, and with Zoom, more intimately than most councils before us.”
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved appointing Emily Falco as the Eighth Ward council member to fill Drnek’s seat until Dec. 31. There will be an election in November to fill the seat, and the winner’s term will end Dec. 31, 2023.
Drnek said: “This is going to be a well-informed council. I will be looping you in, individually and as a team. I’ll be working with our city administrator to set up timelines and benchmarks for different city plans and performances, all of which I will share with council. I plan on empowering the council. It’s my belief that this will strengthen the city government.”
During the meeting, council members listened as Health Officer Diane Georgeson gave the city an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the omicron variant is highly contagious and is rapidly spreading throughout the state and the county. She said Otsego County broke records Tuesday for the number of new cases (137) and the number of total active cases (482). She noted that Delaware County, the state and country have also set records over the past few days.
Georgeson said there was some research coming out of the United Kingdom, which was hit by the omicron variant before the U.S., to suggest that although omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant, the hospitalization rate was lower.
“It’s too early to tell if that will happen here,” she cautioned. She said getting a booster vaccine is a good step to combatting the omicron variant.
She talked about the new CDC guidelines for isolating and quarantining, which were reduced to five days, but said the Otsego County Health Department and the state Health Department have not implemented those guidelines.
Georgeson said the county partnered with the state to set up a new testing site in Milford, and the city, county, state and SUNY Oneonta will set up a new testing site on campus. It will be open to the public Friday, she said. She said it is taking a long time to get test results back due to the amount of testing done across the state.
Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, asked whether a person who has isolated for six days but hasn’t gotten their test results should continue to isolate or feel free to go out in public. Georgeson said if the person didn’t have any symptoms, they could go out in public as long as they wear a mask, but if they did have symptoms to stay isolated until their test results came back.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said he was hopeful that the new testing site, which will use the same saliva test college students take at SUNY Oneonta will shorten testing turnaround. He announced during the meeting that some staff members at City Hall have contracted COVID-19, including former mayor Gary Herzig.
The council unanimously approved three resolutions pertaining to the city’s MU-1 Zoning District, which is the downtown district. It declared itself lead agency in environmental review, declared a negative SEQRA and filled out the Environmental Assessment Form during the meeting and approved the new zoning changes.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.