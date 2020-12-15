Common Council wraps year with salute to retiring Sen. Seward

Retiring state Sen. James Seward received the key to the city of Oneonta, virtually, at Tuesday's Common Council meeting.
Seward, R-Milford, who served in the New York Senate for 34 years — first in the 50th District and since 2003 in the 51st District — joined the meeting via Zoom and received accolades and a round of applause from the Common Council, which has a 6-2 Democratic majority.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, also a Democrat, praised Seward for always helping the city and its residents. He joked that Seward's theme music should be that of the movie "Ghostbusters," saying that Seward was the person everyone in the city and county called when they needed help.
However, Herzig said, "usually, you would call me first to ask if there was anything you could do to help."
Herzig said he could talk for hours about the projects Seward helped the city with, so he only listed the most recent projects. He mentioned Seward's help with a plan to modernize Albert S. Nader Airport, the revitalization of Damaschke Field and with the Downtown Revitalization Grant.
Herzig said the key was the highest honor in the city and he looked forward to giving it to Seward when they could meet in person.
Seward said he worked hard for all of his communities, but Oneonta was always special to him because he was born in Fox Hospital, schooled in city schools and graduated from Hartwick College.
Although Herzig joked Seward would be retiring to the Bahamas, Seward said he would continue to live in the area, near his grandchildren and his hometown. He will be replaced in the state Senate by former Otsego County Rep. Peter Oberacker Jr., a Schenevus Republican, in January.
In other matters Tuesday:
• No members of the public spoke at a public hearing about the 5% increase in sewer fees for 2021. Herzig indicated he would sign the law after the meeting.
• The council voted unanimously, as part of its consent agenda, to approve a resolution that only the flags of the United States, the state of New York and the city of Oneonta can fly on flagpoles on city property. The exception is the flagpoles at the veterans memorial in Neahwa Park, where the flags of the branches of the military and the POW/MIA flag are also allowed.
• The city extended its contract with the United Federation of Police Officers, Inc., Affiliated Local 408, City of Oneonta Police Sergeants Association, for one year as part of the consent agenda.
• The city hired John Janitz as a purchasing agent and Todd Cleaveland to the position of general supervisor. Janitz will have a starting salary of $50,000 and start work Monday, Jan. 4. Cleaveland will have a starting salary of $61,000 and begin work Wednesday, Dec. 16. Both hires were approved as part of the consent agenda.
The meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.