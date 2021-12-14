Community Foundation names Katz as executive director

The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Tuesday, Dec. 14, that former Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz has been hired its first executive director.
“Jeff brings a wealth of solutions-oriented experience to the Community Foundation,” Harry Levine, board president of the foundation, said in a media release. “His extensive knowledge of Otsego County and commitment to service and building connections will enable CFOC to expand our ability to improve the quality of life and prosperity throughout Otsego County.”
Katz moved with his family to Cooperstown in June 2003, the release said. He is a former options trader, published author, head and board member of various local non-profits, as well as former mayor of the village.
“In a short period of time, the Community Foundation of Otsego County has become a strong force for good,” Katz said in the release. “It is a true honor and privilege to serve as executive director of the foundation, and I look forward to working with residents, non-profits and donors to improve life throughout the county.”
Katz was hired at the recommendation of the CFOC Search Committee, chaired by Patricia Kennedy, which also included Harry Levine, Alan Donovan, Alicia Dicks and Michael Stein, the release said. The CFOC Board voted unanimously to hire Katz at its Dec. 9 meeting.
In 2020-21 the Community Foundation made awards of over $250,000 to Otsego County non-profits, initially focused on helping them operate safely through COVID. In 2021 the foundation opened up the award programs to help nonprofit organizations develop and expand their capabilities, the release said. In 2021 the CFOC also completed a $2 million donor drive to establish its Founders Fund.
The CFOC continues to invite nonprofits working in Otsego County to apply for new awards going into 2022, the release said. There are no application deadlines. The foundation also offers a range of services and plans to assist donors in meeting their charitable goals.
For more information, visit cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org
