The Community Foundation of Otsego County has announced it has raised $2,035,246 for its Founders Campaign, surpassing its initial $2 million goal. The campaign will continue through the end of the year, according to a media release.
“Since we want to significantly improve the quality of life in Otsego County, we set an ambitious plan, and more than 150 donors — individuals, couples, families, as well as local businesses and foundations — believed in our dynamic approach. We are very, very grateful for their support and participation,” Harry Levine, CFOC board president, said in the release.
“Initially we didn’t know whether this approach would work, but we thought it was important to try. It is gratifying to see the extensive support from the community so we can sustain our total awards to nonprofits at a level of at least $200,000 per year,” Lou Allstadt, a CFOC board member, added.
Levine said while many foundations use 4 to 5% of their assets each year in grants, the Community Foundation is using 10 percent of its assets for awards. “This decision is part of our venture capital approach to jumpstart positive change in Otsego County,” he said.
This year’s awards "seek to build the capacity of nonprofits to address key issues," the release said. A community survey and the needs assessment conducted by Opportunities for Otsego determined the focus of the 2021 Awards Cycle. So far, nine nonprofits received $43,250 in awards that will help them provide after-school care and academic support to children, training for beginning farmers, home delivery of food and medical equipment for people with disabilities, transportation to medical appointments, and improved in-home medical services, according to the release. Other awards will encourage the creation of a film industry in the county, help address the issue of food deserts and assist performing arts groups in reaching new audiences.
Nonprofit organizations operating in Otsego County are encouraged to apply for awards. Information is available at cfotsego.org or by emailing awards@cfotsego.org.
“We determined we wanted to support projects that extend across the county,” Allstadt said. “We also thought it was extremely important to consider the views of the community to determine our projects.” The "responsive nature of CFOC" can be seen through the creation of the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund, which has awarded $216,288, the release said.
“The board created the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund to have an immediate impact helping nonprofits weather the hardships of the pandemic,” said David Rowley, who recently joined the CFOC board. “I was fortunate to be a member of the initiatives committee that reviewed award applications and I saw how great the need was. It is a real testament to the CFOC leadership that they acted quickly and decisively to support several dozen nonprofits in Otsego County.”
Now run almost entirely by volunteers, the foundation is in the process of hiring an executive director to professionalize and expand its work, the release said.
Anyone who would like to donate can send a check to the Community Foundation of Otsego County, PO Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468 or donate online at cfotsego.org. For information on creating a donor-advised fund, field of interest fund, or gift of stocks, send an email to Harry Levine at contact@cfotsego.org.
