The Community Foundation of Otsego County has set a goal of $2 million dollars for its "Founders Campaign," and is well on the way, according to a media release.
CFOC had its first full year of operations in 2020, when it established the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund.
Harry Levine, president of the foundation's 16-member board of directors, said in the release, “We were able to channel the community’s generosity to help people in need and equip businesses and organizations with health and safety measures.”
CFOC raised more than $215,000 for the COVID Fund and will continue to make nonprofit awards to help the county recover from the pandemic, the release said. It is also working with community groups, nonprofits and local government agencies to help people get COVID vaccines.
The foundation recently announced it will invest another $200,000 during 2021 to "build the capacity of local nonprofits" to address challenges identified by a community survey it conducted earlier this year. Full details are available at cfotsego.org, but the main issues include food insufficiency, affordable housing, job creation and economic development.
Pledges and donations to the Founders Campaign already total $1.7 million, the release said. Levine said people are encouraged to make five-year pledges to Founders Campaign, but one-time donations are welcome. All donors who respond during the initial fund drive will be recognized as Founding Donors.
“We invite everyone to join us as CFOC Founding Donors and work together to achieve a better future for all Otsego County,” Levine said.
“The Community Foundation of Otsego County is dedicated to creating strong partnerships with other local organizations, resulting in positive social and economic initiatives for our community. CFOC works to identify where the greatest needs exist, and then fund programs designed to improve the quality of life for all who call Otsego County home,” CFOC board member and Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman David Bliss said in the release.
“The Community Foundation will allow the voices of our neighbors to be heard, and work to break down barriers to community growth and shared understandings of impactful change,” board member Candice Shannon said.
“We have gotten off to a great start and have already proven our value to the community,” Levine said. “There is so much more that can and should be done.”
Donations to the foundation can be mailed to P.O. Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468, or made online at cfotsego.org. CFOC can also accept donations of stock or other assets.
For more information, go to cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org. CFOC will release its 2020 annual report later this month, the release said.
