The Community Foundation of Otsego County said this week it has provided a half-million dollars in grants to Otsego County nonprofits organizations in the first three years of the foundation's existence.
According to a media release, the milestone was marked by a $15,000 award to Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties for the Oneonta Warming Station.
CFOC was founded in 2019 by a group of 15 local citizens "who share a vision and believe in the potential of a community foundation," the release said. "CFOC is dedicated to enriching opportunities for all residents of Otsego County."
CFOC was in the midst of its initial $2 million Founders fundraising campaign when COVID struck, the release said. It gathered and distributed more than $200,000 to county nonprofit organizations and businesses hit with unexpected and unbudgeted costs related to the pandemic.
“The COVID crisis hurt but had a silver lining, CFOC President Harry Levine said in the release. "It proved our community could quickly come together to provide needed financial support through our nonprofits. It also demonstrated CFOC to be an effective central organizing hub for rising to these challenges.”
After the COVID funds were fully spent, the Founders campaign resumed, according to the release. It was fulfilled in late 2021, and that put CFOC in the position to start its 2021-22 awards cycle. To date, 143 awards and grants have been issued, ranging from $300 to $25,000, for a total of more than $500,000.
“I’m immensely proud of the Community Foundation’s work, the dedication of our board, and the response of our donors,” Executive Director Jeff Katz said. “To make such a large financial impact in such a brief amount of time is phenomenal.
“As we begin 2023 our new Awards Cycle will open in early March. With this the Community Foundation of Otsego County continues its commitment to area nonprofits — which do tremendous work for the betterment of us all,” he said.
For more information, visit cfotsego.org.
