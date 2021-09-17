After a yearlong absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Share the Bounty feeding program will return to Sidney from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
Program Director Mary Van Der Krake-Braun began the once-monthly free community dinner in 1999 and, excepting 2020, service has continued uninterrupted.
“The Methodist Church ministers at the time organized a committee to see what we could do to reach out to the community,” she said. “They met and got me involved because I had just retired from the food service industry. I said, ‘We should do a meal at the end of the month, because a lot of people don’t have any money left at the end of the month, so it’s for people who couldn’t afford (a meal), but it’s also for socialization. Single people, elderly people and young families can come in and enjoy a well-balanced meal and be social together.”
The reinstated meals, Van Der Krake-Braun and program coordinator James Callender noted, will take place at a new location. Though previously held at the Methodist church, the meals will now be served at Sidney’s Sacred Heart Church at 15 Liberty St.
“I took (directorship) back four years ago because I couldn’t let it go,” Van Der Krake-Braun said. “I ran it for four years, then after the pandemic, I couldn’t find anyone to work with me on it. We wrote letters to different organizations explaining our problem and the Catholic church stepped up to the plate. I’m very glad the Catholic church saw fit to take it over.”
“The church felt like there was a need still for the dinner to go on and, at the time, we were just coming out of first phase of COVID,” Callender said. “The idea was to start getting people back together in the community, doing something social. That’s what the dinner is all about; yes, they’re getting a meal and people are getting help, but a lot that come, come just for the socialization. It’s to feed the people that are served by the local churches and food pantries and that need the help, and it’s for people to get to know their neighbors. It’s been almost two years for some people, especially some of the older people.”
Community backing, Van Der Krake-Braun said, has been a constant and something she hopes will continue.
“Our funding comes from local businesses and donors, and we do ask for a donation if people have it,” she said. “The financials are OK, but we need continued support from local businesses to keep it going. All the months are covered by different organizations — the Grange, the teachers’ association, real estate groups, other churches — so they’re covered for this coming year. We give them a certain amount of money every month that they can work with, so it’s paid for.”
This month’s meal, which will include chicken Francese, string beans and potatoes, is being hosted by a local chapter of the Knights of Columbus.
Van Der Krake-Braun and Callender said, historically, attendees have been many and varied.
“It’s anyone in the tri-town area — Unadilla, Masonville, Sidney — but whoever comes, it’s free,” Van Der Krake-Braun said. “It really has no demographic; it’s open to everyone.”
“It’s … the Unadilla, Bainbridge and Sidney area, and some of the members of the church,” Callender echoed. “It’s open to all and we can feed up to about 250 people. We’re hoping to give out all of the food, even if we don’t during the dinner.”
Guests, Van Der Krake-Braun noted, are welcome to dinner, seconds and, if there are leftovers, takeout.
According to a media release written at the time of Share the Bounty’s 20th anniversary, the number of dinners served has increased annually.
