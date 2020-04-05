The towns of Davenport, Exeter and Otselic were among 27 municipalities classified by the New York State Comptroller’s Office as “severely delinquent” for failing to file required reports for three or more years.
Annual financial reports, formerly known as annual update documents, are required from all local governments at the end of each fiscal year and list the municipality’s debt, revenues, expenditures, cash reserves and fund balances, according to the March 13 report.
Failing to file the documents “calls into question the financial standing of the locality as well as the effectiveness of the management of the local government in general,” according to the report.
At nine years since its most recent filing, the town of Davenport was rated the most severely delinquent local government in New York state.
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said filing the annual report is “not a high priority.”
“There are some very important things to learn in that AUD, but in the town of Davenport and any other small town, just come on down, call me on my home phone number, and I’ll tell you everything you need to know,” he said.
The information reflected in the annual reports increases the transparency of local government operations because the data can be accessed online by state officials and the public, according to the report.
“A local government’s accountability is undermined when it fails to keep these public records current and accessible,” the report read.
The data is used in multiyear financial planning, and the annual reports are used by the Comptroller’s Office in fulfilling its local government oversight responsibilities, according to the report.
“These financial reports represent part of a local government’s history; a multiyear gap in filing obscures the official records,” the report read.
“We intend to file the AUD on time and catch up to the ones that haven’t been filed and are still required,” Valente said.
Exeter Town Supervisor Doreen Van Tassel said she has been working to catch up on the town’s four years of delinquent reports since she was elected two years ago.
“When I took over, we were 12 years behind,” she said. “We are rectifying the situation. That’s been my primary goal since I came in.”
“It really was very difficult for someone like myself — my generation — to do something that’s required on the computer,” Valente said of the filing process. “If it’s on paper, I would have a better chance at it. I understand why they’re going with the computer, but it’s a generational thing.”
The Comptroller’s Office offers a variety of training and outreach services, including seminars, webinars, accounting schools, online tutorials and technical support via a toll-free helpline, to assist local officials in complying with filing requirements, according to the report.
Marjorie L. Davis, supervisor for the town of Otselic, which has not filed an annual report in three years, did not return requests for comment.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
