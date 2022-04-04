A state comptroller's audit found the town of Coventry's tax collector did not record, remit or report collections in a timely manner.
According to a media release from the comptroller's office, auditors examined town records from Jan. 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, and extended the audit through July 31, 2021. The audit report said the town clerk/tax collector did not accurately record all real property tax collections, deposited some collections and fees months after they were received and did not remit or refund fees collected to the appropriate parties. It also said the town board did not conduct an annual audit on the clerk's records and reports.
Town clerks are required to record all of the fees they collect, and remit the money collected to the appropriate agency, the release said. According to the report, state law requires tax collectors to deposit all property taxes they receive within 24 hours, and clerks to deposit fees totaling $250 or more within three business days.
According to the audit report, the tax collector did not record tax payments daily, but instead recorded them when she prepared a deposit slip for the bank. Coventry received $2.6 million in taxes and penalties in 2020 and 2021. Auditors sent surveys to 48 property owners, requesting information on how they paid their taxes and if they had to pay any late fees. Auditors received 26 responses and "each response confirmed the method of payment and payment amount were accurate," the audit said.
Throughout the audit, there were two discrepancies in the tax clerk's records. She recorded a $1,179 cash payment as a check payment and a $645 check payment was listed as a cash payment. While the records were mostly accurate, the report said, auditors faulted her for not depositing the payments within 24 hours.
"In 2020, the average number of days between the earliest recorded collection date in each batch to the bank deposit date was eight days; in 2021, that average increased to 34 days," the audit said.
The audit also said the clerk did not always record clerk fees correctly, deposit them in a timely manner or remit the fees to the appropriate parties. According to the audit, the town supervisor should get fees owed to the town by the 15th of every month. According to the audit, "Out of the 15 months in the audit period, the Clerk remitted payments late to the Supervisor for four months and did not remit payments to the Supervisor for seven months. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, the Clerk had not remitted payments to other appropriate recipients for any collection received after February 2020."
The clerk told auditors it was hard to make timely deposits due to the lack of a bank in the town, and conflicts with her office hours and her full-time job, the audit report said.
The audit also faulted the town board members for not completing an annual audit of the clerk's records.
In a written response to the comptroller's office, Town Supervisor Dan Davy said the board discussed the audit's findings and will audit the tax collector/clerk's records every three months.
The letter also stated after some discussion about deposits, "taking into consideration that there are no banks in the general vicinity of the Town Hall," it was determined the clerk will make weekly deposits.
