Comptroller chides Delhi over pool funds

A recent audit by the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that the Delhi Town Board did not properly manage donations or disbursements connected to the town pool.
The report for the two-year-audit, which concluded Dec. 31, 2019, was released Jan. 15.
The audit found that the town board “improperly allowed” the West Branch Recreation and Aquatics Committee, a private citizens’ group, to act under the auspices of the town and organize fundraising activities that should not have been conducted as a town affiliate, according to the report.
The town board was also found to have improperly used $8,000 in town funds to sponsor fundraising activities for the pool and did not properly document more than $117,000 in donations.
The West Branch Recreation and Aquatics Committee was formed in 2004 to raise funds for a new pool for the Delhi community and partnered with a nonprofit agency to assist in fundraising efforts and to hold donations on behalf of the committee until 2009, according to the report.
In May 2010, the town board passed a resolution allowing the committee to operate as a town subcommittee, according to the audit report. Under the terms of the resolution, the town board took over the duties of holding $116,613 in previous funds raised by the committee and accepting future donations to the town’s pool account.
The audit found that “between 2010 and 2019, the Committee continued to fundraise and deposit donations into the pool accounts that the Committee Treasurer, a private citizen, had access to and disbursed money from.”
Because New York state law does not grant the authority to towns to conduct independent fundraising activities, such activities may be conducted by individuals in their private capacities or by community groups not affiliated with the town, according to the report. Funds raised in this matter may be donated to the town as a gift.
The audit found that “a clear distinction between the private citizen’s fundraising group and the Town was not established because the committee was considered a ‘town sub-committee,’” according to the report. “As a result, the committee acted under the auspices of the town and participated in fundraising activities that should not have been conducted as an affiliate of the town.”
The audit further found that the town acted improperly by linking the pool website, which included a link to accept donations, from its own official website, constituting an improper solicitation of donations, even if indirectly.
Donations to the pool raised by the committee through activities including dances, T-shirt sales and holiday parties were deposited directly into the town’s pool bank account and did not properly process them through the town supervisor’s office, according to the report. As a result, the town board did not properly document the receipt of such funds.
“This lack of transparency over donations received increased the risk that errors or irregularities could occur with the handling of these collections and not be detected,” the report found. “Furthermore, town officials were unaware that they should acknowledge donations, in the board minutes, until they contacted the town attorney in October 2019.”
A review of 101 disbursements totaling $2.4 million found that 35 disbursements, totaling $44,100, did not have sufficient supporting documentation, such as adequate receipts or invoices, according to the report.
“Although we question the appropriateness of certain disbursements above, with minor discrepancies, all the disbursements were properly recorded in the Town’s accounting records,” the report read.
The pool checking account was closed and the committee treasurer’s access to the pool savings account was rescinded in September 2019, upon the completion of the pool, according to the report.
In his mandatory response to the State Comptroller’s Office, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill noted that neither he nor any of the current town board members were involved in the pool project until after 2013.
“Since I took office in January of 2014, we have tried to get better control over the role of the (Pool Advisory Council),” Tuthill wrote in his Nov. 7 response. “There was resistance at first to any oversight because PAC had been controlling the project from the beginning days as a private fundraising group.”
“While we agree that this project was not handled as well as it should have been, we are grateful to the assistance from your auditors in verifying that in the long run there were no major discrepancies in the finances of the project,” Tuthill wrote in conclusion. “We are confident now that we have a plan for any future projects that will ensure clear accounting to avoid any issues.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
