Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.