A recent audit of the Stamford-Harpersfield-Kortright Fire District found that its board of directors did not provide adequate oversight of the treasurer, according to a Jan. 29 report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller.
The audit found that the board did not adequately monitor fiscal operations, properly document disbursement approvals, conduct required audits or adopt the requisite procurement policy, investment policy or code of ethics.
“While we found that the Treasurer’s financial records and reports were accurate and financial transactions were appropriate and properly accounted for, without proper controls, there is a risk that disbursements will not be made for proper purposes, money collected will not be deposited, investments will not be secure and that goods and services will not be acquired in a cost-effective manner,” the report read.
Although the treasurer’s reports and financial records reviewed by the state were found to be accurate and properly accounted for, the lack of oversight left the district’s assets not properly safeguarded, according to the audit report.
As the district’s chief financial officer, the board-appointed treasurer is responsible for all financial duties, including receiving and disbursing cash, signing district checks and maintaining the accounting records, but did so without oversight, according to the report, which found that no one other than the treasurer reviewed canceled check images to make sure that all disbursements were made for proper purposes and no one ensured that the money collected by the treasurer was actually deposited.
New York State Town Law requires the board to audit claims on a monthly basis, but board members told the examiners that they reviewed claims two or three times a year at designated meetings, according to the report. No record of such reviews existed because the board secretary did not keep minutes of the meetings during the audit period.
In a Nov. 18 response to the state comptroller’s office, fire district board chairman Brent Trimbell agreed with the audit findings. According to the board’s accompanying corrective action plan, the board only meets three times a year because of its “limited business,” but intends to make disbursements upon the chairman’s review and approval without an authorizing board resolution.
Trimbell also reported that the board has since adopted investment and procurement policies and a code of ethics.
