The state Comptroller's Office audited the Town of Greene justice court and found some discrepancies.
The report said the justices did not deposit fines in a timely fashion, did not perform monthly accountabilities and the 2019 audit report was incomplete.
Auditors reviewed paperwork from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2021 the report said. The audit normally would have ended Sept. 30, 2020, but auditors continued to review the documents until Sept. 30, 2021 "for additional cash deposit and accountability testing and to update findings related to the Board’s annual audit."
The report said Justice Dante Acunto retired Dec. 31, 2020 and Donald Brown was appointed justice March 10, 2021. It said Alta Martin has been town justice for 22 years.
The report included the tasks justices are required to perform monthly. Justices or the court clerk are responsible for depositing fines paid into the court's bank account within 72 hours of receipt of the fine, excluding Sundays and holidays. Justices must report collections each month (excluding pending bail) to the Office of the State Comptroller’s Justice Court Fund (JCF). They also must remit, by check, the funds collected to the town supervisor by the 10th day of each month, or to a defendant as appropriate.
In addition to maintaining complete and accurate accounting records, justices must ensure case information is properly and accurately reported to the JCF and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Justices or the court clerk must reconcile the bank statements to make sure liabilities match the available cash balance and justices are required to present their books to the town board yearly for an audit.
Auditors reviewed all 128 court transactions from March 2019 and September 2020. Auditors then reviewed 58 transactions totaling $11,764. Auditors found that the court clerk properly entered the transactions into the software and the deposits were made intact. However, the justices failed to deposit the transactions within three days of receiving the fine, the report said.
Of the 15 daily collections Justice Martin received, eight were deposited within three days. Of the 12 daily collections Justice Acunto received, nine were deposited within three days. The report found all collections were accounted for and deposited. Auditors checked back with the court in 2021 and found only two deposits were not made in a timely fashion when Justice Martin was on vacation and didn't have someone else deposit her fines for her.
Auditors reviewed bank reconciliations and found Justices Acunto's and Brown's accounts were accurate, but Justice Martin's account had a $5,869 surplus. Martin told auditors that surplus was there when she became a town justice in 1997 and didn't know it was her responsibility to research excess funds left over, the report said.
The audit said the town board did an incomplete audit of the justices' records in 2019, but did a better job auditing the 2020 records.
Green Town Supervisor Joseph M. Henninge responded to the audit with a short letter. In it, he said the board will meet with the justices and court clerk to discuss the audit and come up with a corrective action plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.